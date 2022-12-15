Cassper Nyovest will turn 32 on 16 December, and judging by his social media posts, he can't wait

The rapper has been posting social media content counting down the days to his birthday, and he recently revealed that his party will be exclusive

South African netizens expressed their desire to be invited to Cass' party and rub shoulders with the super famous and wealthy

Cassper Nyovest is overjoyed to be turning 32 this year. Mufasa's birthday is on 16 December.

Cassper Nyovest has Mzansi begging for an invite to his 32nd all-white birthday party on 16 December 2022. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cass has been counting down the days until his birthday for days. He recently shared a hilarious video that had many people in stitches.

Cass could be seen in the video pulling off the most bizarre but fire moves while his hit song Monate Mpolaye played in the background. In the video, the rapper could also be heard whistling to hype himself while showing off his moves.

The caption of the Twitter video sparked a lot of discussion in the comments section. Cass boasted about the exclusivity of his 32nd birthday. The Put Your Hands Up rapper said his celebration party will be held in his mansion privately.

"When you’re born in December!!! It’s the week of the annual #BilliatoAllWhite private party at my crib. Invites only!!! Don’t take chances!!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth," said Cassper.

Peeps who wanted to attend the celebration begged Cass to invite them in the comments. Online users did everything they could to persuade Cassper to send them the "You are cordially invited to..." email. Netizens even attempted to demonstrate their closeness to Cass by disclosing some of their previous personal interactions with him.

Other peeps simply stated that black people don't care about invitations. According to netizens, black people will attend even if they are not on the guest list.

@LesegoMoloi1722 said:

"@casspernyovest I've been with you at Bloem lebo SumB. I've been with you at Ayepyep ka Aug and it was my birthday. Kopa invite ya hao bro!!"

@OnlyBotake shared:

"Cass was with you yesterday at Sandton at the drip store can I please ask for an invitation please bra yaka "

@Dzominick96 posted:

"AKA asked me to ask you if we can come."

@Mr_Silevu replied:

"You can't tell black people you're having a party and expect them not to show up ‍♂️‍♂️ It's like telling a child not to push the 'Big red shiny button'"

@NEMARU_DJ commented:

"Eyooo, kindly send a driver to come and pick me up. I can't celebrate my birthday alone. We must celebrate together because we were born same day 16th December."

@Isaac28319581 reacted:

"Invite a fan. At least one fan to repay for their support."

@AgZbabygRL wrote:

"Shame I wish I was your friend ❤️ @casspernyovest"

@Prof1017 added:

"I am coming to the party. Invite or no invite... Kuzoba lit."

Cassper Nyovest Kicks off Birthday Week Celebration With a Nice Photo

In similar news, Briefly News reported that this has been another good year for the Bana Ba Stout hitmaker Cassper Nyovest as he achieved many things in his career. From releasing more hits singles, bagging awards, doing another iconic Fill-Up event, and building his business empire.

The rapper is looking forward to his birthday which is on the 16 December. Last year Cassper threw a big all-white bash at his house in celebration of his birthday. The star-studded birthday party was attended by the Grammy award-winning Black Coffee and many other Mzansi popular celebrities.

