Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to share a hilarious story about how a rich gent ignored him when they met on the road

The rapper-turned-businessman was driving his Bentley when he met the guy driving a Ferrari who ignored him and drove off

Social media users accused Cassper of making everything about himself while others said the man sped off because the musician was wearing blinging chains and rings

Cassper Nyovest has been accused of making everything about himself. The rapper's response to a video of two men driving beautiful cars rubbed some people up the wrong way.

Cassper Nyovest shared a story of how a rich gent ignored him on the road. Image: @casspernyovest

A tweep posted a video of two men who met at a traffic light and exchanged numbers. They were driving lux vehicles at the time and didn't know each other but quickly exchanged their digits.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to respond to the video. According to ZAlebs, Mufasa shared a hilarious story of how one rich gent ignored him. He said he was moving around in his new Bentley when he met the guy driving a Ferrari.

The rapper-turned-businessman shared that he was excited to greet the guy but the man looked at his hand and sped off.

Is Cassper Nyovest guilty of making everything about himself?

Peeps called the Siyathandana hitmaker out for apparently making everything about himself. Others believe the man drove off because Cass was wearing chains.

@Molobela_ said:

"Maybe he saw the ring and the watch. Remember what Ye said that Billionaires don't wear chains."

@Fakeguru2020 wrote:

"You always find a way."

@Keks_Don commented:

"He thought it was borrowed bro. That's how they tend to think of young black men. We don't matter to them. But look at you now bro. O etsa nywe nywe nywe saan!!!"

@Gman9408 said:

"If you greeted him while driving a McLaren he would have greeted you back.... Bentley is just a Audi that went to private school."

@mmamosiga wrote:

"Okay, but being Cassper must be hard tlhm. Everything has to be about you? Like, but I mean like, everything?! Nka lapa."

@Diablos_Rojos13 added:

"How do you turn everything and make it about you?"

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted cool snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as larger than life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, reacted to Don Billiato's post.

