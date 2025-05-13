Amanda Manku's father's murder case has been postponed to 14 and 15 May 2025, with Captain William Manku and co-accused David Khoza facing charges for the 2021 murders of Amanda's mother, Gladys Manku, and grandmother, Lettie Maphothoma

The case has seen several delays, including the latest, which was moved due to scheduling issues with the judge

Amanda Manku has been actively pursuing justice, taking the stand against her father and chilling testimonies from various witnesses who described the brutal murders

Popular actress Amanda Manku's father, Captain William Manku's murder case has been postponed to 14 and 15 May 2025. The police officer is allegedly accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law on 4 May 2021.

Amanda Manku's father's case delayed

Amanda Manku's father, William Manku's murder case is still in court. The 53-year-old is in custody together with his co-accused, David Khoza, for murdering Amanda's mother, Gladys Manku (45) and grandmother Lettie Maphothoma (75) in Makgophong Village, Zebediela, in May 2021.

According to Daily Sun, the matter, which was meant to resume on Monday, 12 May 2025, was moved to Wednesday, 14 and Thursday, 15 May 2025 because the judge had other issues to finish first.

Amanda Manku took the stand against her father

Amanda Manku has been fighting for justice for her mother and grandmother, who were brutally murdered. The star previously shared details about the arrests on social media in January 2024, confirming that three suspects had been arrested following her loved ones' murders.

The suspects have been in and out of the Magatle, Zebediela court on several charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and defeating the course of justice. Manku was expected to take the stand against her father as the murder case continued.

Amanda Manku was not the only person who took the stand, several other eyewitnesses allegedly gave chilling testimonies about what happened on the fateful day. The first witness was reportedly a policewoman who narrated the harrowing story of how she found the two bodies on the scene.

She said Gladys had gunshot wounds to the back of her head, chest and stomach, while Maphothoma was shot in the stomach, left leg and chest.

Other witnesses included Lettie Maphothoma's nephew, who was home when the incident happened, a man who allegedly sold co-accused David Khoza a car, and Lettie's son, who recalled that two men dressed in black had come to their house looking for his mother, but she was not home at the time.

