Anele Mdoda has gone viral after asking South Africans to buy warm drinks for colleagues who work in cold environments

Netizens praised The Masked Singer SA producer for being thoughtful and said they would commit to the sweet gesture

Mdoda's post came months after she bought food for a hungry fan who approached her on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Anele Mdoda has once again proven that she has a giving heart.

Anele Mdoda has received praise for encouraging Mzansi to buy coffee or hot chocolate for security guards and receptionists. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Mdoda penned a post urging Mzansi people to be considerate to people working in cold environments by providing warm drinks for them.

"Okes. If you can neh… coffee or hot chocolate for receptionist and security guards. It’s bloody cold."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans touched by Anele Mdoda's post

Mzansi people were moved by how thoughtful Anele was. Netizens said they would start considering buying coffee for security guards and receptionists.

Other internet users stated that they have been caring for "underprivileged" employees every winter and have no regrets.

@KingTsebela said:

"At least she realised that these humans are marginalised and working for people who can afford necessities such as coffee, tea and hot chocolate."

@jiggywit_tam shared:

"I did that this morning. My colleague and I even added some bread and taxifare. It's very cold."

@palesa_moopelwa posted:

"Petrol attendants too. They always appreciate it so much."

@Viwe_Kota replied:

"I was actually thinking about this yesterday."

@Srame7 commented:

"That's an awesome gesture."

@FunkySowetan also said:

"I've been doing this, but with lunch and breakfast. I buy for security, gardeners, and cleaners who are the most exploited, and 90% of them are usually contractors."

@PradaZee added:

"Yes! I bring a cup of coffee for the security guard at the entrance."

Anele Mdoda buys food for a hungry fan

This is not the first time Anele has shown that she has a big heart that keeps giving.

Style You 7 reported in 2021 that Mdoda purchased food for a stranger who tweeted that they were experiencing financial difficulties at home and couldn't even afford groceries. Anele helped the stranger by giving her food vouchers.

Anele did it again in 2022 when Briefly News reported that she bought food for a hungry fan. The Twitter users asked Anele to buy her McDonald's, and Anele promised to have it delivered.

Mzansi drags Lady Du after saying the government must pay a random man fixing road potholes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du's tweets landed her in trouble.

The star's post, in which she said that the government must strike a deal with a random man who fixes roads, went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News