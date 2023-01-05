Lady Du has taken to Twitter to criticise the government for leaving it up to citizens to repair potholes

The Amapiano star posted two photos of a man who volunteered to fix road cracks, arguing that the government should pay him

South Africans were not pleased with the suggestion and began roasting Lady Du in the comments section

Lady Du's tweets have recently landed her in trouble. The star's latest post, in which he claims that the government must strike a deal with a random man who fixes roads out of his own pocket, has gone viral.

Lady Du's recent tweet has made her the talk of the town on social media. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: UGC

On her Twitter page, the Amapiano star shared two photos of the man showing off his work made of bricks that don't match the ones by the government.

The musician then captioned the tweet, saying that she has tipped the man numerous times but that it is not enough for the incredible work he does.

"This guy needs to be paid something by the government our tips are not enough ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Online users who saw the post weren't pleased with Lady Du's suggestions. Peeps claimed that expecting the government to fund the illegal activity was unreasonable.

Other internet users suggested that if it bothers her, she should pay the man herself and not include other people.

@SimphiweMbuli2 said:

"Donate something nawe ngiyacela."

@Keavaccine shared:

"Paid? That's why South Africa is bankrupt, everyone wants something from the government."

@The_Phsycologis posted:

"Just pay the dude what you can and stop instructing the government to do. There are probably over 1000 people doing this, why is this case special? Liya tena ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@Zee10Dmitri replied:

"That pothole will expand and the bricks will be loose, God knows what will happen to motorists when that happens."

@DwaTebogo commented:

"The government doesn't have money. If they did, they would close those potholes themselves or tender would be out."

@wilheikki wrote:

"You have connections. So, please make it happen BossLady."

@Tumalizer_ZA also said:

"You celebs got millions from Covid money. Pay him from that."

@Rous7Mario also shared:

"The government should fix roads not pay him."

@jiggynerd added:

"What are we paying tax for?"

