Mampintsha's friend @dogg_dbn_ took to Instagram to criticise the government for failing to plan ahead for the late star

The man said that after spending money on Mpintsho's funeral, it is now time for the government to care for his kid baby, Sponge

However, internet commenters were not having it and suggested that artists should stop acting entitled to taxpayers' money

An acquaintance of the Mampintsha, @Dogg_dbn_, pleaded with the KwaZulu-Natal government to look after Sponge, the late star's child.

In a lengthy statement to the media, the man called out the government for spending money on a lavish burial even though baby Sponge lost a father who supported him financially.

"Our province and city failed Mampintsha like all other artists. What is the purpose of having an expensive funeral when Mampintsha has a kid that needs to go to good schools and needs to live a comfortable life?"

In addition, @Dogg_dbn_ criticized the government for failing to step forward when Mampintsha was still alive and in need of sponsors to support his music projects. The enraged man claimed that the government only intervenes in artists' lives after they have died and pretends to care about them.

See the complete statement below:

South Africans drag Mampintsha's friend for begging for donations for baby Sponge

Twitter user @u_ratoe tweeted screenshots of the now-deleted statement, and all hell broke loose.

People who viewed the statement before @dogg_dbn_ removed it on Instagram stated he was lucky to have turned off the comments feature. Online users were prepared to visit his page and drag him.

However, the disabled comments didn't stop netizens from calling out Mampintsha's buddy on @u_ratoe's post. According to peeps, artists need to learn to handle their money well while they are still alive.

Some online users argued that the government should treat artists the same as other workers. Peeps penned:

@kgotsomaphike said:

"Teach artists to save money for tough times. This entitlement is just crazy."

@Boet_Themba shared:

"Durban entitlement is sick "

@Gert_LeNinja posted:

"Artists think it’s the government’s responsibility to take care of their families after they have passed on?"

@MizzLulu_Bell replied:

"When are artists going to be viewed as normal working people kanti? I mean we are all hustling njena umehluko asikho kwi-tv or radio."

@Nomz_Ngubane commented:

"Hawu Kanti does uSponge not have a mother anymore? And he should have put money away for his son from the time Babes was pregnant. Ave ephapha Kodwa."

@Mlandzeni1 added:

"This person was talking nonsense. Artists at their peak earn way above the average South African. They should never pretend like they never had a chance to do right by their families."

Babes Wodumo gives a moving speech at Mampintsha's funeral

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's funeral service commenced on the morning of Friday, 30 December and family, friends, industry peers and government officials gathered at Durban ICC to bid him farewell.

The emotional service was filled with prayer, singing, tears and joy as his loved ones reflected on his influential life.

Babes was the image of strength and class when she spoke eloquently of her beloved husband at the podium.

