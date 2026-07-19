Reddam House Umhlanga pupil London Remley has earned a South Africa call-up after years of dedication in the pool

The teenager balanced school, demanding training and family support before securing her place at the world championships

London Remley will represent South Africa as she takes on the world's best young water polo players in Croatia

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South African teenager London Remley will represent the country at the 2026 World Aquatics Women's U16 Water Polo Championships. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

South Africa will have another promising young athlete competing on the international stage later this month after Reddam House Umhlanga pupil London Remley secured selection for the World Aquatics Women's U16 Water Polo Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

The tournament, scheduled for 25 to 31 July 2026, will bring together some of the world's top young water polo players. Remley earned her place in South Africa's U16 women's squad after years of commitment to the sport, putting her among the country's brightest young prospects.

The call-up marks a major milestone for the teenager, who will now have the opportunity to measure herself against elite youth players from around the world while wearing the South African colours.

Hard work behind the national call-up

Reaching the international stage has meant balancing schoolwork with intensive training, competitive fixtures and the demands of elite youth sport. Along the way, London has relied on the support of her family, who helped her manage the demands of training, as well as coach Rob Ambler, whom she credits with helping her improve both physically and mentally.

Reflecting on her selection, Remley said representing South Africa was one of the proudest moments of her sporting journey.

"It is definitely an honour to represent my country."

She added that competing against international opposition is exactly the type of challenge she enjoys and hopes the experience will help her continue developing as a player.

Years of sacrifice, training and determination have earned South African teenager London Remley a place at the World Aquatics Women's U16 Water Polo Championships in Croatia. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

School proud of international achievement

Reddam House Umhlanga Executive Head Chad Moses said London's selection reflected the dedication and perseverance she has shown over several years. He said the school encourages pupils to pursue excellence in sport alongside their academic studies and described London as a determined learner who consistently demonstrates resilience, discipline and respect.

As preparations continue for the tournament in Croatia, Remley hopes to reward the faith shown in her by representing both South Africa and her school with distinction.

The championships are expected to provide valuable international experience as she continues her development in one of the country's most competitive youth water polo programmes.

Gayton McKenzie speaks out over Bokkiesweek controversy

Briefly News previously reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised the controversial Bokkeweek schools tournament after allegations it was restricted to white Afrikaner pupils.

The minister backed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's criticism of the event, describing it as "utter nonsense", as the issue sparked a heated national debate over race, culture and inclusion in school sport. The controversy has continued to divide opinion, with supporters and critics offering sharply contrasting views online.

Source: Briefly News