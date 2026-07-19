Margaret Hirsch went back to school at 60, earned her first degree, completed her MBA at 70, and is now studying again

Her Facebook post about lifelong learning sparked an outpouring of stories from South Africans of all ages going back to school

Followers ranging from their 30s to their 60s shared how her story pushed them to pick up their own studies

Margaret Hirsch, one of South Africa's most recognisable businesswomen who co-founded R4 billion company Hirsch's, shared her big academic achievement. She shared on Facebook on 18 July 2026 that she was back in the classroom again after graduating.

Margaret Hirsch went back to school at 60 and celebrated being a grudate. Image: Margaret Hirsch

Source: UGC

She wrote that she returned to formal education at 60 to earn her first degree, then completed her MBA at 70, and is now studying for yet another qualification. "Learning truly has no age limit," she said.

The post struck a chord almost immediately, drawing hundreds of responses from South Africans who saw their own journeys reflected in hers. Read her original post that sparked the conversation below:

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SA relate to elderly graduate

What followed in the comments was less a celebration of one woman and more a collective exhale from people who had quietly wondered if they had left it too late.

Lerato Lerato wrote:

"I'm 33 and thought it's too late to start a new degree. But you said NOPE. I'm going back."

Euddy Mdhluli shared:

"So 38 I'm not late. I wanted to rewrite my matric next year. I thought it was late."

Avin Bhola said:

"Awesome stuff! I am 65 and started studying law at UNISA. I took 5 modules for my first semester and passed all 5 with distinctions in local government law/citizenship and community participation/introduction to paralegal studies. I enjoy studying now."

Shanta Maharaj added:

"Absolutely agree, at 66 with 2 masters completed I am now in the first year of my PhD in Educational Leadership and Management at UWC. Just keep going and enjoy whatever makes you happy."

Raisibe Makgatho brought her own hard-won story:

"I rewrote my matric at 28, with two children and no place to stay: I was the only one who passed in my class... now with three diplomas in nursing, and retired. It's never too late to go back to school, hard work never killed anyone."

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Source: Briefly News