Tshilidzi Morwasehla shared her graduation milestone on 23 June, earning her degree at the age of 40

Her joyful Facebook post in the UNISA students group attracted messages of congratulations and support

UNISA accounts for over 33% of all national university graduates, making it the top choice for adult and working students in South Africa

A woman graduated from UNISA. Image: Tshilidzi Morwasehla

Source: Facebook

Tshilidzi Morwasehla, a South African woman who studied through the University of South Africa (UNISA), shared her graduation milestone on Facebook on 23 June 2026. She announced that she had earned her degree at the age of 40.

Sharing in the UNISA 2026/2027 students' Facebook group, Tshilidzi wrote:

"Degree obtained at the age of 40. What a wonderful God we serve. Indeed, delay is not denial; anything is possible."

Dressed in the colours of UNISA's College of Economic and Management Sciences, Tshilidzi struck a chord with thousands of South Africans.

A degree that almost did not happen

For many UNISA students, the journey to graduation is not a straight road. Life, work, and family responsibilities often stretch what might take others three or four years into a decade-long pursuit. Tshilidzi's story is one that many in her corner of the internet recognised immediately.

UNISA's distance-learning model has made it the institution of choice for working adults across South Africa. According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, UNISA accounts for over 33% of all national university graduates, and students aged 35 and older make up between 15% and 18% of total annual public university graduates in the country.

A woman posed in her academic regalia. Image: Tshilidzi Morwasehla

Source: Facebook

For the thousands of learners studying alongside Tshilidzi in that Facebook group, her post was more than a celebration. It was proof that finishing is possible, no matter when you start.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi celebrates Tshilidzi's graduation

Members of the UNISA student Facebook group flooded the comments with pride and encouragement:

ExhilaratingRaccoon7309 wrote:

"Tjoooo, a big congratulations, sesi. ❤️ Oh, I am so inspired by that time I'm 24 years first year student, and I feel like I am late. 😱🔥"

MotivatedLearnerSA said:

"This is exactly what I needed to see today. Well done, queen 👑"

Sibongile Nkosi shared:

"You have given me hope. I am 38 and still going. Thank you for this. 🙏"

Ntombi Mpho commented:

"Delay is not denial indeed! Congratulations, mama. 🎉"

Thabo Mokoena wrote:

"This is what perseverance looks like. Congratulations to you! 🔥"

Refilwe Dlamini added:

"I'm crying happy tears for you. You did it! 🥹🌹"

Josephine Majozi Mampheta Mphelo highlighted:

"Congratulations, dear. Age shouldn’t deter one from achieving their dreams."

Choosen Cool typed:

"May the lord Jesus open doors for u sthandwasam. God's timing is perfect."

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Source: Briefly News