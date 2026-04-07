Learners in Nigeria showcased South African culture at an international fiesta, sparking social media debates

Participants represented various countries, promoting cultural diversity and unity through traditional attire and discussions

Mixed reactions emerged online, with some praising cultural appreciation while others expressed feelings of disrespect

The internet was torn when they saw Nigerian learners showcasing South African culture. Image: Chukunedum Harry Dafikpaku

Source: Facebook

The Royal Mira All Saints International School in Nigeria showcased South African culture at their International Intercontinental Cultural Fiesta, with the theme 'Celebrating Diversity, Embracing Unity.' While the purpose was to showcase the rich cultures worldwide, the event caused a stir among social media users.

A TikTok user named Pamela took to her account to share a snippet of children representing South Africa, dressed in traditional Zulu attire, carrying their handmade spears and shields. According to Nigerian Facebook user Chukunedum Harry Dafikpaku, other countries represented included Britain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Senegal, Ghana, and Nigeria.

"The exhibitions that captivated attendees featured an intriguing display of traditional attire and culinary practices from each represented nation. Each group engaged in discussions about the evolution of their respective cultures, highlighting the unique languages, traditions, and foods that define them."

Chukunedum added that the fiesta also served as a reflection of cultural identity and a celebration of cultural diversity, with a strong emphasis on unity.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

South African culture in Nigeria sparks controversy

Thousands of social media users, mostly South Africans, took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the country being represented at the Nigerian school.

A debate ignited in the comment section. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

An offended @zonkedoletta stated:

"This is insulting. Stop disrespecting us, please."

@alpharoyce_ showed positivity upon seeing the video, writing:

"Well, thank you for appreciating one of our cultures."

@nongcebontuli humorously asked:

"Who's the director of this movie?"

@spring_tvd told the online community:

"This is a school assignment, not a coronation."

@thobza_masinga wanted to know:

"What's the purpose of this?"

@mrifiofficial added in the comment section:

"As Africans, we need to grow and deepen our knowledge and understanding. I don’t see this as an insult in any way. I see children proudly celebrating different nationalities. A girl ran past with a French flag. You don't know when this video was recorded and for what purpose."

@julia.bae33 asked the public:

"This is a school presentation about African cultures, I guess. Why are you guys trying to make things political?"

4 Other stories about South Africans abroad

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Zulu man living in the United States shared the moment he bought his first car, marking a major milestone in his journey abroad.

reported that a Zulu man living in the United States shared the moment he bought his first car, marking a major milestone in his journey abroad. A South African mother shared an update on her family's relocation to the Netherlands, while reflecting on the challenges and achievements. Her story received an overwhelming response of admiration.

A young South African woman in China showed how well she adjusted to the country and found a church to attend. People were amazed to see the woman keep up with the church service done entirely in Chinese.

Last year, radio personality Tbo Touch shared why he relocated to Australia and also reflected on his humble beginnings.

Source: Briefly News