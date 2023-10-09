A Cape Town woman recently used TikTok to share her frustrating experience with a bus service

In a video, she recounted being stranded on the side of the road for hours due to a bus breakdown

Her video garnered widespread attention as she detailed the long wait and the challenges faced by passengers during the ordeal

A woman from Cape Town shared a video of her ordeal of being stuck on the side of the road for hours. Images:@masesi_m022

A woman in Cape Town faced a terrifying ordeal when she was left stranded on the side of the road for hours due to a bus breakdown.

Woman bus ordeal

TikTok user @masesi_m022 shared a video of her frustrating experience which started when the bus she was on broke down unexpectedly. The unexpected breakdown left her and other passengers stranded for an extended period.

As hours passed, tensions rose, and frustrations grew among the stranded passengers.

To make matters worse, the situation took a dangerous turn when the bus caught fire, adding a frightening element to the already challenging situation. The incident highlighted the importance of reliable public transportation services and the safety measures in place.

Mzansi stunned by bus breakdown

People have shared their thoughts about the potential risks associated with public transport breakdowns.

As authorities investigate the incident, peeps from throughout the country shared their experiences and advice in the comment section:

@Ndlunkulu MaDimples Zingelwayo said:

"At least you’re still speaking English."

@President yama Virgin commented:

"I now only trust Intercape and Intercity, other buses are just cheap/expensive for nothing."

@Keith The Bearded Man shared:

"Her story telling is GOATED."

@Chaka Müzz Moseamo said:

"That one burns and it’s not even funny. It burnt ka April going to Durban and then driver continued driving."

@Jessie shared:

"You are something else, girl."

Woman hijacked on bus from Joburg to Cape Town

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a lady who took a bus from Johannesburg all the way to Cape Town and regretted it when disaster ensued during her trip.

The lady made a video showing people the ups and downs she had during her travels that ended badly. Online users thought the lady's misadventure was hilarious, and many had hilarious takes about the messy bus trip.

