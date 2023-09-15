A lady took a bus from Johannesburg all the way to Cape Town and regretted it when disaster ensued during her trip

The lady made a video showing people the ups and downs she had during her travels that ended badly

Online users thought the lady's misadventure was hilarious, and many had hilarious takes about the messy bus trip

One woman decided to travel across the country from Gauteng to Western Cape by road. To top it off, the lady used public transportation for the long journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town

A TikTok video shows a woman's trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town by bus, and peeps were floored. Image: @thando.jpgg

Source: TikTok

Many people on social media thought seeing how everything went wrong during her trip was hilarious. The lady's bad luck received thousands of likes.

Woman rides bus from Johannesburg to Cape Town

One lady @thando.jpgg decided to take a bus to travel from Gauteng to the Western Cape. The lady bought at her bus but never arrived in Cape Town.

Watch the video below to see her claim that the bus and her wig were stolen.

TiK ToK viewers amused by woman's journey

People could not help but joke after seeing the woman's misfortune with public transport. Online users commented on the video with endless jokes.

Jay said:

"Went on a bus to Cape Town and it was the worst decision I’ve ever made, the floor of the bus would lift up if the bus drove too fast."

p_pallak commented:

"This took a wild turn."

Unknown wrote:

"The ending?? Wasn’t expecting that."

bby k asked:

"The bus? Like all of it?

Jacquillene Mhlanga was also curious:

"What do you mean they stole the buss?"

Etherealeve · Creator replied:

"Like they hijacked us lmao."

Bus trips goesTikTok viral

Source: Briefly News