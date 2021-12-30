Eskom is capping the year 2021 with some good news for South Africans by announcing that a Kusile Power Station unit has been connected to the grid

The power utility says the unit will help lessen the strain on the national grid and once it completes the testing phase it will add 800MW to the national grid

Some South Africans have welcomed the good news, however, others believe it is only a matter of time before it explodes

DELMAS - The state-owned power utility has shared some good news with South Africans after experiencing intense rolling blackouts throughout the year.

Eskom stated that a unit at Kusile Power Station located in Delmas in Mpumalanga has been finally connected to the national grid. The unit will help ease the power constraints that have been part of the reason loadshedding had to be implemented.

Eskom says unit 4 at Kusile Power Station has been connected to the national grid. Image: Nadine Hutton

Source: Getty Images

My BroadBand reports that the unit at Kulise was first connected on Thursday, 23 December, 2021 and it will add an additional 800MW to the national grid when it becomes fully operational.

In the upcoming six months, the unit will intermittently supply power while it goes through the testing and optimisation phase.

Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom's Group Capital division executive says connecting the Kusile unit to the national grid is a milestone for Mzansi and the economy, according to a report by News24. He added that work and construction on two other units at Kusile is still underway.

South Africans are not ready to celebrate yet

Taking to social media South Africans stated that the news of the Kusile unit would mean that load reduction will stop in rural parts of the country. Some South Africans are not holding their hopes up for the end of loadshedding while others say the unit will explode soon.

Here are some comments:

@advocate_figo said:

"I hope that spells the end of the "load reductions" on our people in the rural areas."

@MabuselaZano said:

"Wait for load shedding next week."

@EzeeT said:

"I better not see anyone celebrating."

@EzeeT said:

"Let's celebrate when we go for four whole months without loadshedding. Otherwise, this ain't nothing to write home about."

@Khabaflexx said:

"Next year it will be explosions after explosion."

Some South Africans were proud of Eskom for the milestone

@NGVAZ said:

"WELL DONE TEAM ESKOM, onwards and upwards. Thank You. "

