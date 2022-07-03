President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a lot of criticism online with social media users using the hashtag #CyrilRamaphosamustgo

Thousands of people used the hashtag over the weekend after fresh allegations relating to the Marikana massacre were levelled against the president

The Economic Freedom Fighters have been particularly vocal in their attacks on the president since the Phala Phala scandal broke

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users are furious with President Cyril Ramaphosa and have taken to the internet to vent their frustration.

The hashtag #CyrilRamaphosamustgo has been trending on Sunday with thousands of people sharing their opinions online.

Social media users are once again demanding that resident Cyril Ramaphosa step down. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Citizens are becoming increasingly disillusioned with politics and are beginning to lose faith in the country's leaders. Recently, Ramaphosa has come under fire for the Phala Phala farm robbery and now Markikana has come back to haunt him.

The EFF has been particularly vocal against the president, demanding that he be removed.

Here is what people had to say about Ramaphosa over the weekend

@azania1023:

"He preached Accountability and guaranteed he will stop corruption in his campaign ,turns out he doesn’t want to account on the Phala Phala robbery,he’s away from the country for two weeks thinking this will die down.

#CyrilRamaphosamustgo"

@Rebaone59275709:

"#CyrilRamaphosamustgo.This guy did nothing for us ,he's even worse let's face it. Even those who love him are embarrassed now."

@TheOneDayLeader:

"Simply, the ANC is “begging” Ramaphosa to cooperate. We are definitely let by clowns here.

#PhalaPhalaGateFarm #CyrilRamaphosamustgo."

@mhlanga_thami:

"Anyone in this country can do better than Cyril. The man is used to corruption and getting things easy and well-planned overhead. The man is useless to deal with real-life issues. With him, everything is a simulation. #CyrilRamaphosamustgo."

Shivambu says Ramaphosa's farmgate saga makes him unworthy of leading SA

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy president Floyd Shivambu is confident that a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa will prevail.

The opposition party plans to bring the motion to Parliament and vowed that Ramaphosa will lose all his presidential benefits. Shivambu stated that Ramaphosa is not fit to lead South Africa and the Phala Phala scandal is proof of that.

Shivambu made these remarks during his address at Chris Hani's 80th birthday celebration on Wednesday, 28 June. Shivambu stood the crowd that the president does not have any of the values embodied by Hani and does not deserve to lead Mzansi, reports TimesLIVE.

