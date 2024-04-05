Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile Thabethe recently hung out in Cape Town, and they shared a beautiful picture

The influencer sisters were at the Capo Beach Club, and they wore white while driving a white luxury car

The picture, however, sparked negative reactions from people online, with many assuming that

The Thabethe sisters enjoyed some bonding time in Cape Town. However, the sisters received many negative comments online from people who trolled them for apparently living a fake high life.

Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile Thabethe posted a luxury car in Cape Town, angered netizens. Image: @ayandathabethe, @lungilethebathe

Ayanda and Lungile Thabethe take over CPT

Influencer duo Ayanda Thabethe and Lungile Thabethe rocked similar outfits while out and about in Cape Town. In a stunning picture, the sisters wore cream white outfits and drove a white luxury car.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula shared that they had the time of their lives at Capo Beach Club.

"Ayanda Thabethe with her sister Lungile Thabethe at Capo Beach Club; Cape Town."

Mzansi trolls the Thabethe's

Mzansi is not at all happy with Ayanda Thabethe. Many are angered by her continued display of lavish life, knowing very well that her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe, is allegedly embroiled in fraudulent activities.

Just recently, Ayanda Thabethe received a luxurious Maybach as a push present from Matsimbe, and it is said to be worth over R5 million. This had people questioning Ayanda's behaviour of accepting the expensive gift.

@Dingswayo_N:

"The sponsor's boyfriend is always suspects somewhere ayyy ladies you enjoying the wrong money."

@Burnerburnerac5:

"I need her and Gorgeous Mbali's men to be arrested as well. So all of this can go away."

Zipho_Kunene:

"I'll never forget Ayanda pulling up at my former workplace riding in the latest Lamborghini Urus, I went insane. Four weeks later Peter Matsimbe was wanted for defrauding some car dealership."

@Lebstar_M:

"Arrest them all no hardworking South African is taking pictures during the week."

@luvuyo_jinx:

"It makes me sick seeing people benefit from corruption and flaunt it."

Ayanda Thabethe proves she flew private jet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Thabethe proved people wrong by showing that she flew in a private jet.

This after the media personality was dragged for lying about her lifestyle, with netizens claiming that the jet never took off. Fans called out the haters who said Ayanda's life was staged, while others showed love to the popular influencer.

