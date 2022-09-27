Priddy Ugly has had enough of those around him asking for free tickets to his boxing match against Cassper Nyovest

The rapper took to his page to remind Mzansi that this is not his event, so he is not in charge of the tickets

He also laughed off the rumours that he achieved his toned body through using steroids

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Priddy Ugly has warned his fans and friends against asking him for free tickets to the upcoming boxing match against fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Priddy Ugly has told peeps to stop asking him for free tickets to his boxing match against Cassper Nyovest. Image: @priddy_ugly.

Source: Instagram

The Rap Relay rapper took to his Twitter page to remind peeps that he is not the one organising the event, so he doesn't have tickets to give. He tweeted:

"Stop asking me for tickets & access to the fight, it’s not my event. My only job there is to fight; the rest is none of my business…"

ZAlebs reports that the star also poured cold water on allegations that he is using steroids to achieve his body. Priddy Ugly said he is the one who insisted that they should get a drug test after every few weeks. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I’m seeing talks of steroids under my post, it’s wild that Gents think I look so good that it can’t be natural . FYI, I’m the 1 that insisted that we need to be drug-free & do drug tests every couple of weeks leading up 2 the fight. BEEN ready & waiting 4 that test 5 weeks now."

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly in a war of words ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match

In related entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are firing shots at each other as they prepare to face off in the ring in another much-anticipated celebrity match on Saturday, 1 October.

The top rappers have been engaged in a war of words on social media since their fight was confirmed. Priddy Ugly once took a swipe at Cassper Nyovest for his weight, telling him to lose weight. Priddy Ugly further told the Mama I Made It hitmaker that he accepted the fight with him because he thought he would be an easy target, but he wants to prove him otherwise. He tweeted:

"You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, LOSE WEIGHT & let's go! I’m ready for you."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News