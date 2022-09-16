South African rapper Riky Rick, who died in 2022, has been honoured once more by huge global brands

PUMA and Cotton Fest are collaborating to create a fashion collection in memory of the late talented rapper

Riky's longtime girlfriend and Baby Mama Bianca Naidoo thanked everyone who has come out to honour Riky Rick's life through art

Riky Rick is set to be honoured with a fashion collection by PUMA and Cotton Fest. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Pietro D'aprano

Source: Getty Images

The late South African rapper Riky Rick will be honoured with a collection from PUMA and Riky Rick's brand Cotton Fest FC. Riky Rick died on 23 February 2022.

According to TshisaLIVE, the two companies expressed their desire to carry on Ricky's legacy as he was passionate about fashion.

“We are very privileged to be able to bring what turned out to be Riky’s final collection to the market. As with everything Riky did, he was hands-on with this collection and its Cotton Fest FC aesthetic,” said Hayden Manuel, PUMA SA sport style marketing manager.

Riky was also passionate about the arts, so PUMA committed to an R100,000 bursary for Afda students who can't afford to fully pay their school fees.

Riky Rick has been remembered by many since his untimely death

Laduma Ngxokolo, the owner of one of South Africa's most popular fashion labels Maxhosa, created a collection in honour of Boss Zonke. It was for the brand's Autumn/Winter collection titled "Alkebulan," reports TshisaLIVE.

The news outlet further reported that Bianca Naidoo who is Riky Rick's long-time girlfriend and baby mama loved the collection.

Mzansi weighs in on Riky Rick's estate battle after the rapper died intestate and not married to Bianca Naidoo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were surprised when it became known that Bianca Naidoo was never married to Riky Rick. The story about Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo has caused a buzz on socials as South Africans shared their opinions.

Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo have always been seen as husband and wife by fans. Netizens are divided as some blamed the late rapper for not having a will.

Riky Rick is survived by his life partner Bianca and their two children. The rapper died intestate, and Bianca Naidoo has to go to court if she is to become the executor of his estate.

