Kelly Khumalo took to social media to fight back after some of her naysayers slammed her following her recent fallout with Wanda Baloyi

Many people felt that the singer needs to apologise for all the things she said about her former bestie in the latest episode of Life with Kelly

Kelly did not mince her words when she told her haters where to get off, however some people went on to urge the reality TV star to reunite with Wanda

Kelly Khumalo is fuming after her fans threw shade in her direction for ending her friendship with Wanda Baloyi.

Kelly Khumalo stood her ground when naysayers slammed her about her fallout with Wanda Baloyi. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @wandabaloyi

In a heated argument with social media users, the singer told many of them where to get off when they brought up her fight with her former bestie on her timeline.

Some people took to Twitter after a spicy episode of Life with Kelly and claimed that Kelly has turned against Wanda because she has ended her beef with her lil sis, Zandie Khumalo.

The reality TV star got hot under the collar and didn't mince her words when she clapped back. According to ZAlebs, she cursed the some of the tweeps who defended Wanda Baloyi, adding that the world doesn't revolve around her haters and their petty feelings.

Another troll rubbed Kelly Khumalo up the wrong way when he shared that the world doesn't also revolve around Kelly because she's allegedly hiding who gunned down Senzo Meyiwa.

"No one said it does. And that attention seeking line is old. It actually has no effect anymore it’s been over used. Try something else," she responded.

Other tweeps took to the Empini singer's timeline to share their thoughts on her beef with Wanda. Many urged her to reunite with her old bestie.

@Mafura_Katlego said:

"For your rudeness and harshness in your diary sessions about the issue. You asked her on a getaway yet you spent the whole day sleeping. She had go entertaina your mother yet otlile lwena. When she tried to tell you. You made it about what you're going through. It's wrong."

@nhlapo_leah wrote:

"We can't be friends and not disagree sometimes, that's the nature of friendship we sometimes go for days without talking to each other but in the end siyabuyelana."

@LindoMondise17 added:

"Mina ngyafisa ukuthy nibuyisane nizwane. On the other hand, I won't say you need apologize kuyena but I can relate to your situation kancane. In most cases I turn to put my frnd kakhulu into my life baze bacangange ukuthy iam nothing without em or they own me in some sort of way."

Kelly Khumalo dumps bestie Wanda Baloyi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has apparently dumped her bestie, Wanda Baloyi. The singer revealed that she's done with Wanda after their heated argument during a vacay in the Vaal.

In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, Kelly told her friend where to get off after she accused her of being absent and "drunk". ZAlebs reports that Wanda Baloyi wanted them to catch up but Kelly did not pay attention to her.

In the episode, Wanda was about to go to Mozambique hence she wanted to open up to her friend before leaving but the Empini singer was also going though a lot at the time.

