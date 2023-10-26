Nadia Nakai has successfully launched her new entertainment app, Bragga World

She posted a picture from the event and a virtual tour of the app on her Instagram

Social media users were still on the fence about the app, with others thinking she was knocking at success' door

Nadia Nakai had a launch party for her new app, Bragga World. Images: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai is making some boss babe moves, as she's successfully locked in another investment, an entertainment app called Bragga World, by hosting its launch party on Wednesday, 25 October, in Johannesburg.

Nadia Nakai launches new app, Bragga World

Reporting about her launch was digital news source @MDNnewss on Twitter, now known as X, which explained the app:

"Nadia Nakai has officially launched her Bragga World App. The App is said to offer exclusive access to behind the scenes glimpses into the celebrity world, including never seen before music videos, a sneak peek into fashion and art."

Check out the of the app below:

Netizens on the fence about Nadia Nakai's Bragga World app

While the Braggacy and Celebville were excited about Nadia's sweet victory, some people thought her new project wouldn't bear fruit. Check out the comments:

@ReydeC0raz0nes approved:

"Very smart move. Nothing sells quite like exclusive content."

@Celebrity_Coner recalled:

"AKA and Bonang tried this and FAILED. I don't see people leaving IG or TikTok just to go see what Bragga up to but maybe I'm wrong. All the best."

@ForzaNocta_ argued:

"You can say whatever you wanna say about her music but her brand is very strong. Bragga is one of the biggest brands in SA, she can cough and will sell out whatever product she is selling. People love her."

@thabelomaanda said:

"Congratulations Bragga."

@Emkay_Afrika predicted:

"Nobody downloading that sh!t."

@_rotshidzwa_alu said:

"That's great move."

@lucky_thedon1 commented:

"Welele kodwa sothini, hustle on girl."

