Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to warn people who are making negative comments about her morning videos to either stop or tolerate them

The post comes after the podcaster received body-shaming remarks after she proudly showed off her naked body

The poet told the trolls where to get off and some Mzansi people who saw nothing wrong with her body helped her slam the naysayers

Ntsiki Mazwai had to defend herself against trolls who targeted her for rocking her natural face confidently. This is not the first time the famous poet has had to dish out a few harsh words after people made fun of her unfiltered face.

Taking to Twitter recently, Mazwai said she won't glam up for the morning videos she posts on her timeline to share her opinions on Mzansi's hot topics. The star said her job affords her the comfort of doing her tasks without worrying about her looks.

"One more thing. I will continue to post my videos in the morning before washing. Unlike you, I am an artist and don't have to wake up and wash and go to work. Stay in your lane and lemme do my thing."

Mzansi defends Ntsiki Mazwai from trolls' body-shaming remarks

According to ZAlebs, Ntsiki took to the blue app to share saucy snaps while lounging by the river. However, the photos have led to some people making mean comments about MaMiya's body.

Luckily, there were some people who defended Ntsiki against the body-shaming comments who flooded the replies section. Online users said:

@Ntulele said:

"Naked by flowing water and sunbathing is top-tier therapy!"

@blade33222934 shared:

"I think you’re beautiful. Inside and out. I’m a fan. And thanks for the unpopular opinion by the way."

@alfredsenne posted:

"A Goddess. A Black African Goddess. If you got it, flaunt it. The ones with negative comments, it says a lot about them. You might find that most of them are not comfortable with their naked bodies. We appreciate you, Queen."

@Katlego65782090 replied:

"When are we gonna be comfortable in our own bodies? Kante who sets these standards of how women's bodies should look like. She is better than those who post after BBL, not before BBL. I love Ntsiki. She is 100% natural."

@mphonyanamabote commented:

"Doubt, there is any need to be nasty to Ntsiki. Why do people project so much though? Women are generally unhappy about their body appearance as they grow older. There is no need to add to such anxiety. If she doesn't appeal to you, then it's fine."

@daddicoolo wrote:

"The comfort of being naked is underestimated."

@Nontoko70697553 also said:

"Authenticity has become so rare, that unedited pictures of a grown black woman loving being in her own skin attract bashing"

@lydialerothodi2 added:

"I just love how liberated Ntsiki is."

Ntsiki Mazwai defends her unfiltered morning face, Mzansi backs her up

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai called out online trolls for mocking her natural appearance after waking up.

The outspoken woman is well-known for posting morning videos in which she shares her thoughts on Mzansi's hot topics. However, it appears that her pearls of wisdom are frequently overlooked as viewers focus on her unfiltered face.

After the trolls' insults got out of control, Ntsiki defended herself on Twitter.

