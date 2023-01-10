Ntsiki Mazwai has defended herself against negative comments made by netizens who watch her morning Twitter clips

The LOUD podcaster said that online viewers should not expect her to be glammed up in the videos because no one looks perfect in the early hours

Mazwai's defence was met with support from Mzansi people, who asserted that no one is allowed to make fun of other people's appearances

Ntsiki Mazwai recently called out online trolls for mocking her natural appearance after waking up.

The outspoken woman is well-known for posting morning videos in which she shares her thoughts on Mzansi's hot topics. However, it appears that her pearls of wisdom are frequently overlooked as viewers focus on her unfiltered face.

After the trolls' insults got out of control, Ntsiki defended herself on Twitter by writing:

"Guys when I post my video from when I wake up....why do you expect me to be bathed??? Do you guys sleep in the bath? What is the pressure? Or you think everyone is scared of looking 'ugly' online? I'm not here to impress you."

Mzansi calls out trolls targetting Ntsiki Mazwai's physical appearance

South Africans showed no mercy to the opinionated trolls. According to online users, the people dishing out harsh drags to Ntsiki have low self-esteem.

@ShobatheMohlah1 said:

"They are very fake people who sleep with makeup."

@mrridgard53 shared:

"You do you. Whoever has a problem must deal with it themselves as it's that person's problem and not yours."

@makoyafontein posted:

"They don’t wanna learn."

@MsTeeCee_100 replied:

"They are so ugly ke bona even after taking a bath. Makeup is a cover-up. It takes guts to face people without makeup. They must leave you alone."

@Carol37944665 commented:

"They just want to sound important. You’ll find out that those people don’t even bath for the whole day mnx"

@Maxhakalala wrote:

"This is why I love you Mazwai"

@DawgyDawg16 reacted:

"They sleep with their makeup on "

@____Fahrenheit added:

"It is as if after scolding you they become better people. Whenever I see 'Ntsiki didn't bath' 'boobies are hanging' that's when I know the person is hurt inside. Remember "Hurt people hurt others"

