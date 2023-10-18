South African singer Elaine expressed gratitude to her fans on social media for her song Loving You , featuring Blxckie, being certified gold

The talented artist, known for her back-to-back hits, shared images of the gold certification plaque on her Instagram, thanking her supporters

Social media users congratulated Elaine on her ongoing success in the music industry, with many praising her achievement and expressing their love for her music

Elaine has taken to her social media pages to express gratitude to her fans and followers for their unwavering support. The star is celebrating her song Loving You's major milestone.

Elaine's song 'Loving You' has been certified gold. Image: @elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

Elaine's song Loving You featuring Blxckie certified gold

Talented South African singer and songwriter Elaine has been releasing back-to-back hits since arriving on the music scene. The singer recently headed to her social media page to express gratitude for her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the singer announced that her hit song featuring Blxckie Loving You has been certified gold. The star shared pictures of the plaque on her page and wrote:

"Forever grateful thank you my shining stars ✨"

Mzansi congratulates Elaine on her song Loving You's success

Social media users are happy that Elaine is still making strides in the industry. Many congratulated the singer on her hit single Loving You being certified gold.

@miss_yedda said:

"Love you in America! I been putting everybody on your music ❤️"

@blxckie wrote:

"Secured. "

@lindi_xo added:

"Congratulations baby girl "

@tumz4 noted:

"Congratulations nana & keep winning "

@elize.ilunga said:

"Certified Hitmaker ♥️"

Source: Briefly News