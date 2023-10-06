Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé expressed her gratitude towards fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion

The singer had a stellar performance with the Savage hitmaker during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Netizens and fans are now curious as to whether the two will be collaborating soon on a song

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion performed together at the Renaissance Tour recently. Image: @beyonce, @nickimanj

Source: Instagram

Yah! Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion know how to bring the stage down. The two recently performed and shared a stage together at a concert.

Beyoncé grateful to rapper Megan Thee Stallion

The ever-so-gorgeous singer Beyoncé has been making headlines lately with her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

The Grammy award-winning musician also trended for sharing snapshots online of how she celebrated her lavish 42nd birthday in style.

Recently, Beyoncé shared on her Instagram timeline how grateful she is and expressed her deep gratitude to her fellow industry colleague, Megan Thee Stallion, for gracing the Renaissance Tour.

Beyoncé captioned the series of pictures:

"My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR. Until next time."

See the post below:

Fans are curious if the two will collaborate

Shortly after Beyoncé shared the heartwarming post that paid tribute to Megan Thee Stallion, netizens went on her comment section to ask if she was hinting at a new collaboration with the rapper. Check out some of the comments below:

Sharahhh_ said:

"Imagine Beyonce posting you & calling you her sis. LETS GO MEG."

Igor_limas wrote:

"Next time, next time? Next tiimmeee!!!"

_Mommalouisiana_ replied:

"Just when I couldn't love and respect you any more, you show love, kindness, and respect to Meg publicly. After all she's been through, this is so heartwarming. This is yet another reason why you're the Queen."

Jznotthatjayz responded:

"Now I will not be able to sleep until 'next time' arrives."

Selenanina said:

"Until next time. You got something you wanna tell us Mother?!"

Joy_Mechell wrote:

"'Until next time' will have my delusional self thinking they’re planning something right now and probably touring again soon. Don’t get me started Bey."

Nadia.Simonee said:

"Ok so there is a next time."

Beyoncé Knowles emotional after Diana Ross came out to sing 'Happy Birthday' to her during the Renaissance Tour

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Diana Ross surprised the award-winning singer Beyoncé Knowles with a heartwarming birthday tribute. The legendary singer came out to sing a birthday song for the star during her Renaissance World Tour.

When people thought there wasn't much that could be done to surprise Beyoncé on her birthday, Diana Ross surprised the star and her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News