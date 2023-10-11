USA-based South African actress Thuso Mbedu turned heads in Paris as she shared pictures of her chic look, featuring a black t-shirt, shorts, and trendy Drip sneakers

Mbedu's toned legs and the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background stole the show, with even Viola Davis praising her sneakers

Social media users also appreciated her sisterly bond, making her a beloved figure among her followers

Thuso Mbedu is the star she thinks she is. The actress recently turned heads when she shared pictures while living her best life in Paris alongside her sister.

Thuso Mbedu serves legs while in Paris

USA-based South African actress and media personality Thuso Mbedu recently left Mzansi drooling when she shared pictures from her trip. The Woman King star looked chic and elegant in a black t-shirt and shorts alongside Drip sneakers.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thuso shared the stunning pictures with her sister, with the famous Eiffel Tower in the background. Not only did her toned legs steal the show, but Some followers, including American actress Viola Davis, loved her sneakers.

Thuso Mbedu's followers love her look

Social media users shared reactions to the award-winning actress' look. Many also revealed that they adore Thuso's relationship with her sister.

@violadavis said:

"LOVE the sneakers!!!❤️"

@mlisacrazyt wrote:

"Me as a mother looking at you guys as sisters ❤️and saying I wish my kids to have the ae bond as they grow up❤️"

@lekausehoana commented:

"Super dope hey "

@makgotsom1 said:

"One of my Fav duo’s"

@tumishomasha noted:

"I hope you’re going to watch the Boks on Sunday? "

@zammag101 wrote:

"Love last frame, ujabule maan.... Love it for you"

