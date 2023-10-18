Anele Zondo has embraced the Amapiano music trend with her recent release, Johnny , emphasizing that she sees herself as a versatile artist who isn't confined to one genre

Anele revealed that her previous EP, YTYKM - You Think You Know Me , featured a blend of four different music genres, highlighting her diversity

Despite experiencing both highs and lows, Anele acknowledges the challenges of establishing herself as an independent artist and recognizes the time and effort required to navigate the music industry

Anele Zondo has opened up about tapping into Amapiano after dropping her first Amapiano hit titled Johnny. The star made it clear that she considers herself an artist who is not genre-specific, which is why she hopped onto the Amapiano trend.

Anele Zondo talks about tapping into Amapiano

South African music genre Amapiano is slowly dominating the world. Many artists from different genres have hopped onto the trend, releasing Amapiano bangers over the years.

Hip-hop star and TV presenter Anele Zondo recently added to the long list of rappers who have ventured into Amapiano. Speaking to ZiMoja after dropping her first Amapiano hit Johnny, Anele said she is a musician, not a genre. She also revealed that this is not the first time she has delved into other genres.

Anele noted that her first EP, YTYKM -You Think You Know Me had a mixture of four different genres.

Anele Zondo on the challenges she has faced in the industry

The star's success did not come overnight. She has experienced many highs and lows, but she keeps pushing. She said finding her feet as an independent artist has not been an easy walk in the park, but she has realised that it takes time to fully understand the music business. She said:

"Finding my feet as an independent artist has been tough. t's quite a hard reality and it takes time to fully understand the music business."

