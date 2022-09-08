Nadia Nakai Introduces New Amapiano Song With Majorsteez, AKA’s Name Pops Up: “Hunger Games at Forbes”
- Rapper Nadia Nakai took to her timeline to introduce her new Amapiano song Delicious with hip-hop duo Majorsteez
- The stunner posted a clip of herself with Majorsteez getting down to the song and Musa Khawula also re-shared the video on his timeline
- Social media users hilariously claimed AKA has everything to do with Nadia's decision to try out Amapiano because he's busy betting on soccer
Nadia Nakai has jumped on the trending Amapiano wave. The rapper took to her timeline to introduce her new yanos song.
The stunner is featured on Majorsteez's new single, Delicious. The song is expected to drop on Friday, 9 September.
Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share a clip of Nadia Nakai and Majorsteez getting down to the track. Nadia had also posted the same video on her Instagram account.
Tweeps took to Musa's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the stunner's move to join Amapiano. Many hilariously claimed Nadia's bae, AKA, had everything to do with her decision to jump on the yanos wave.
@ChrisExcel102 commented:
"AKA is doing Betway. Nadia is on Amapiano. Hunger games at Forbes."
@ChannelK9 said:
"AKA is on Betway, Nadia now on Amapiano. I wouldn't be surprised if OnlyFans is next."
@Grace_Raps001 wrote:
"Mpho Popps did say at the roast she'd do anything for fame."
@ogchikemichael commented:
"This is Majorsteez's new song titled Delicious, Musa. LOL."
@Stonerbeatz_ZA said:
"Told y'all hip hop is culture, amapiano is just a wave everyone wants to surf. You sold out Nakai."
@MaabuleM wrote:
"She should stick to Hip Hop."
@Bidla_Pork added:
"Hip Hop is never coming back again."
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA is a proud Manchester United fan and he's putting his money where his mouth is. The star bagged over R26 000 after betting a whopping R10 334 on Man U to beat Arsenal in the EPL.
The rapper has been showing massive support to his favourite team since Benni McCarthy and Erik ten Hag took over the coaching job at the struggling side. He has been betting on the Red Devils since the new season started and he's milking it.
Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega showed off his winning Betway ticket. AKA, who has a tattoo of Man U's logo, bragged:
"THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US … BUT ERIK TEN HAAAAG DID!!!!
