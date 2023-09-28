Usher Raymond recently revealed that Amapiano, a South African music genre, and Afrobeats have significantly influenced his creativity in music-making

American singer and songwriter Usher Raymond recently disclosed how the South African music genre Amapiano influenced his creativity when making music.

Usher Raymond recently opened up about how Amapiano and Afrobeats inspired his music. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beloved Benefit

Source: Getty Images

Usher Raymond says he was inspired by African music

There's no denying that Amapiano and Afrobeats are taking over the music space worldwide. The two music genres have grown in popularity and have been endorsed by some of the greatest stars.

South Africans were recently left basking in pride when award-winning US singer Usher Raymond disclosed that Amapiano and Afrobeats shaped his music.

The Love In This Club hitmaker said Amapiano and Afrobeats played a significant role in instigating his creativity when making his music. In a short clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular news page, MDN News, Usher said he was returning to the motherland with his music.

Mzansi reacts to Usher being inspired by Amapiano

South Africans are proud that the music genre that originated in their country is dominating the world. Many noted that Amapiano has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and it won't be long before it takes over the world.

@TapWater_ZA wrote:

"He must drop a piano song to show amapiano shaped him."

@Aria4991 commented:

"Amapiano to the world"

@Dumo_Officiall wrote:

"I don't understand please make me understand what Usher is saying "

@KgabungThabang added:

"I think Usher is going to cook with his next project."

Majorsteez debunk claims that SA hip-hop is dead, says Amapiano is Mzansi’s new hip-hop

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Majorsteez has shared their thoughts on the common notion that South African hip-hop died a long time ago. The stars said hip-hop is not dead, but Amapiano is the new hip-hop that Mzansi must embrace.

One-half of the South African music duo Majorsteez Sandile recently noted that the growing local music genre Amapiano currently possesses a cultural significance and sway in the country that parallels the dominance of hip-hop.

Source: Briefly News