South African singer and dancer Tyla, known for her hit song "Water," recently revealed her top five music artists of all time

Her list includes Michael Jackson, Drake, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid

Fans on social media praised Tyla for appreciating Wizkid as a fellow African artist and acknowledged his global impact on the music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South African singer and dancer Tyla has been in the spotlight after her song Water made waves and broke records. The star recently had the streets buzzing when she named her top five music artists of all time.

‘Water’ hitmaker Tyla named her top five artists of all time. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla names her top five music artists of all time

Water hitmaker Tyla has been making waves locally and internationally after her song broke records. The star who has been having back-to-back interviews and shows recently shared a list of some of her favourite artists of all time.

Speaking in a short video shared on Instagram by @themixhq, the South African-born singer said her top five artists of all time are Michael Jackson, Drake, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION:

See the video below:

Fans react to Tyla's top five artists of all time

Social media users loved that Tyla included Wizkid in her list. Many applauded her for appreciating fellow African stars.

@neil.winner_ said:

"The most valuable afrobeat player wizkid."

@elizabeth_zannah wrote:

"Wizkid is number one in Africa. Top 5 in the world. He’s too big, good and sweet ❤️ My forever Fav"

@rossyofnewyork added:

"We are talking world domination baby ❤️"

@dailytales9ja commented:

"People when dey always speak truth may God bless you @tyla ❤️"

Mzansi and Nigeria square off under Tyla’s appreciation post over Amapiano ownership: “Respect us”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it was gloves off again after Nigerian Twitter claimed that the Amapaino sound belonged to them. This happened after trending newcomer Tyler sent a tribute to her home country after breaking some international records for Water.

The South African-born singer praising the country in her season of international music wins on the X app, formerly known as Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News