Sjava is avoiding drama and has been staying away from women left, right, and centre

The singer was caught at a show where a lady began twerking in his direction and he quickly diffused the situation and laughed it off with the crowd

Fans laughed at Sjava's hilarious encounter and praised him for staying focused

Sjava recently avoided a lady twerking at him. The Amavaka hitmaker was at a show when a lady began dancing in his direction. Fans were rolling on the floor laughing at the hilarious encounter and shared their thoughts on Sjava avoiding the twerking lady.

Sjava avoids lady twerking at him

In an Instagram video posted by everythingsamusic, a woman is seen dancing and twerking in Sjava's direction. In response to the tease, the Umama hitmaker decided to stop the lady dead in her tracks and shyly laughed it off.

This wasn't the first time the singer shut down a female admirer as he appeared to not want any more distractions standing in the way of his booming career:

Fans weigh in on Sjava's video

Mzansi was hysterically laughing at Sjava's encounter with the twerking lady:

everythingsamusic said:

"@sjava_atm wanted no part in it. Stay focused gents."

ndelu_reloaded responded:

"Sjava was like 'I WON'T BEAT THE SAME STICK TWICE.'"

sizthamoment commented:

"Do you see the danger."

kulie_notchana posted:

"With a p*nty even."

teejay_tendi added:

"You are going to take him to the police."

Fans alluded to the fact that Sjava was previously embroiled in an assault case with his ex-girlfriend, Lady Zamar.

Ifani recently opened up about the issue, saying though he had previously hated hearing Sjava's music, the allegations led him to support the Inhliziyo singer.

Inkabi Zezwe eye Grammy nomination

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed Inkabi Zezwe's determination to bag a Grammy nomination which led them to submit their music for consideration.

The duo consisting of Sjava and Big Zulu has made huge strides in the South African music industry and is hoping that the Recording Academy appreciates their music as much as their supporters.

Uncle Waffles recently announced her Grammy Awards entry where she too sent her songs and project, Asylum for consideration.

