Sjava recently announced another treat for his longtime fans in South Africa, who have been with him from the beginning

Beloved rapper Sjava took to Instagram and shared his upcoming performance plans that will be dedicated to his first-ever project from 2016

Sjava's fans were beside themselves as they reacted to the announcement that he would be on the road again

Sjava will be spoiling fans with a tour yet again. The beloved musician will have a show focusing on the first year he released his first album, Isina Muva.

Sjvava's next tour is for his 2016 debut album 'Isina Muva' and many fans were ecstatic. Image: @sjava)atm / Instagram / Tebogo Letsie

Source: UGC

Sjava has been on the music scene since 2016 and has cemented himself as one of South Africa's favourites. Sjava released his debut album, and he will be celebrating it.

Sjava honours 2016 debut album

Sjava announced on Instagram that he would be doing a show dedicated to all his music from 2016. According to Apple Music, he released his debut album titled Isina Muva with Ambitiouz Entertainment. See the post below:

Sjava fans excited about Isina Muva show

Many people said they were keen to see Sjava on the road for Isina Muva. Peeps were raving about Sjava.

cee.cee_kay was hopeful:

"I’m waiting for you to come to Bloem in October."

mme.tlou said:

"Can't wait that was my road trip album loved everything in that album,as im staying tuned in."

spovington_ntoks gushed:

"Can’t wait to hear Ek’seni."

slindokuhle_gatsheni was delighted:

"We love you Sjava"

fanezile added:

"Isina Muva… i hope its in September, my birthday month."

dineompala__ declared:

Not missing this one by any chance. not missing this."

Rapper and singer Sjava will be performing at Dundee July

Briefly News previously reported that the South African rapper Sjava will be performing on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

The Queendom actor Sjava once again made headlines on social media after he became a hot topic, admitting he was scared of falling in love again.

Recently, the star shared some good news about his gig with his fans and followers. Sjava posted on his Instagram and Twitter (X) page about headlining the Dundee July on Saturday, 20 July 2024, at the Dundee Horse Racing and 20 Lifestyle Lounge in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News