Sjava Announces Show for 1st Ever 2016 Album ‘Isina Muva’, Fans Excited
- Sjava recently announced another treat for his longtime fans in South Africa, who have been with him from the beginning
- Beloved rapper Sjava took to Instagram and shared his upcoming performance plans that will be dedicated to his first-ever project from 2016
- Sjava's fans were beside themselves as they reacted to the announcement that he would be on the road again
Sjava will be spoiling fans with a tour yet again. The beloved musician will have a show focusing on the first year he released his first album, Isina Muva.
Sjava has been on the music scene since 2016 and has cemented himself as one of South Africa's favourites. Sjava released his debut album, and he will be celebrating it.
Sjava honours 2016 debut album
Sjava announced on Instagram that he would be doing a show dedicated to all his music from 2016. According to Apple Music, he released his debut album titled Isina Muva with Ambitiouz Entertainment. See the post below:
Sjava fans excited about Isina Muva show
Many people said they were keen to see Sjava on the road for Isina Muva. Peeps were raving about Sjava.
cee.cee_kay was hopeful:
"I’m waiting for you to come to Bloem in October."
mme.tlou said:
"Can't wait that was my road trip album loved everything in that album,as im staying tuned in."
spovington_ntoks gushed:
"Can’t wait to hear Ek’seni."
slindokuhle_gatsheni was delighted:
"We love you Sjava"
fanezile added:
"Isina Muva… i hope its in September, my birthday month."
dineompala__ declared:
Not missing this one by any chance. not missing this."
