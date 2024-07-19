The South African singer and rapper Sjava is set to headline the Dundee July in Durban

The Queendom actor posted the poster of him mentioning that he is going to be performing at the event

The Dundee Durban July event is set to take place on Saturday, 20 July 2024

Rapper Sjava is set to perform at the Dundee July. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper Sjava will be performing this coming weekend on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

Sjava set to headline at the Dundee July

The Queendom actor Sjava once again made headlines on social media after he became a hot topic, admitting he was scared of falling in love again.

Recently, the star shared some good news about his gig with his fans and followers. Sjava posted on his Instagram and Twitter (X) page about headlining the Dundee July on Saturday, 20 July 2024, at the Dundee Horse Racing and 20 Lifestyle Lounge in KwaZulu-Natal.

He captioned the post:

"See you all guys at Dundee."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sjava headlining Dundee July

Shortly after, the star shared that he would be performing at Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal, and some of them responded to his posts. See the comments below:

@tumi_tumi_tumi_ said:

"God be with you grootman lam."

@NegroNegro08 mentioned:

"Ungavumi uma beziphonsa kuwena."

@Real_J_A_M_ questioned:

"Will you be around at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday?"

sandile_ngcobonhlanhla asked:

"Any chance of coming to Newcastle anytime soon?"

reemsftsrep commented:

"Cela Uphathe Lowfeye no Lacabra OG bezokhothwa idlozi kahle kahle besingathanda ukubona wonke ama Qwellers."

ziphozonkesthandwa said:

"Bhuti'omdala."

Sjava celebrates career milestone after Isibuko album reaches over 40 million streams

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava gained over a million followers on Spotify and celebrated the milestone with his supporters.

The singer's latest album, Isibuko, has achieved monumental milestones, with over 40 million streams since its release in January 2023. Sjava's distinctive blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop resonate with global audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Source: Briefly News