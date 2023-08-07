Award-winning rapper Blxckie and American rapper Wale have something cooking in the studio

The Durban-born rapper shared a few snaps of him and Wale in the studio, implying that new music is on the way

Fans are anticipating some good music from Blxckie, who spent a few days in America

Blxckie fans are in for a treat as the rapper teased new music with award-winning American rapper Wale.

Blxckie is booked and busy and he even shared a snippet from what fans can expect from his collab with Wale. Image: @blxckie, @wale

Source: Instagram

Wale and Blxckie have a new song coming up, rapper shares Wale's verse

On his Instagram page, Blxckie shared two pictures of him and Wale in the studio. He also shared a clip of Wale rapping his verse but without the sound, leaving room for anticipation.

The Durbanite spent a few days in Los Angeles, California.

Fans express their excitement over the Wale feature

Commenting under Blxckie's post are fans who expect nothing a hit from the star.

complaints.dep.artment said:

"Madness & badness."

1ultimategemini said:

"Outta here."

navneverbroke

"Real. That guy changed my life."

originaljayjody said:

"Man … this is dope."

mpilwenhle_dumaaa said:

"The hottest the greatest, most handsome rapper in SA."

okayswisher said:

"Somnyama the greatest."

titose_official said:

"It's about to be an explosion."

zulumkhathini

"Get em chamo!"

Blxckie shows off his many awards in four dope pictures

Rapper Blxckie stunned his fans after he shared four pictures which showed just how many awards he has.

He posed next to his trophies which include a South African Music Award (Sama), where he walked away with the Best Hip Hop in 2022 gong.

Blxckie and Hunter's Cider make their partnership official, announces ambassadorial gig

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Blxckie announced his new major gig with the alcoholic brand Hunter's Cider

Blxckie became the official ambassador of Hunter's Cider after having worked with the alcohol brand before.

He shared his excitement about being a part of the company.

Source: Briefly News