South Africans Hysterical As Sjava Flexes His Sesotho in Hilarious Twitter (X) Posts
Celebrities

South Africans Hysterical As Sjava Flexes His Sesotho in Hilarious Twitter (X) Posts

by  Moroba Moroeng 2 min read
  • Sjava had his followers entertained when he casually began flexing his multilingualism
  • The singer showed off his Sesotho while interacting with several followers who couldn't get enough of his humour
  • Netizens are in stitches at Sjava's hilarious comments, as many now look forward to seeing his next comeback

Sjava showed off his Sesotho skills
Sjava shared a series of hilarious posts in Sesotho. Images: sjava_atm
Source: Instagram

Sjava showed netizens that although English is not his strong suit, other languages are simply a walk in the park.

Can Sjava speak Sesotho?

You know you're in for a good time when Sjava starts tweeting, and this time, the singer showed off his multilingualism.

As someone who often posts in either isiZulu or English, fans were delighted and slightly caught off guard when the Ngibongiseni hitmaker casually switched from his native tongue to Sesotho.

Sjava casually tweeted in Sesotho
Fans were shocked that Sjava could type in Sesotho. Image: sjava_atm
Source: Instagram

In a series of posts, Sjava hilariously interacted with fans asking him various questions, including a comment about his wealth after riding a private jet.

This wouldn't be the first time a Zulu entertainer showed off their Sotho speaking skills. Nasty C once had fans in stitches at his hilarious attempt while promoting his event.

Pearl Thusi also tried, but sadly, her Sesotho attempt was met with unfavourable reactions from netizens.

Here's what Mzansi said about Sjava speaking Sesotho

Netizens were in stitches and couldn't get enough of Sjava's posts:

ciasivan was curious:

"Who’s teaching him Sotho?"

Kp_Madytz was impressed:

"I’ve never seen such a versatile Zulu man."

molebatsibertha ordered:

"Please organise a horse and blanket for Inkabi assomblief!"

Amo_Moche was convinced:

"He’s definitely dating a Tswana girl who’s teaching him all the basic words."

phuti_mathobela asked:

"Bro Sjava, who taught you Sepedi 'cause you so good?"

ClayRams posted:

"I want to hear you pronounce these Sesotho words."

Samuel67122768 was shocked:

"Sjava typing in Sesotho?"

KhaboNomhle was curious:

"Okay, ladies, who of y'all Tswana ladies are feeding inkabi all of this?"

Zinhlenyan added:

"I swear this is my favourite account on here."

Sjava announces new EP

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared fans' reactions to Sjava announcing his upcoming musical project.

The chart-topping singer is ready to hit the ground running with his first release of 2025.

