Sjava fans are in for a treat as the muso will be releasing his upcoming project this month.

Sjava announced his EP ‘Inkanyezi Live’, and fans cannot wait. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Getty Images

Singer Sjava announces upcoming EP

Award-winning singer Sjava has announced on social media that he will be dropping his highly anticipated EP, Inkanyezi Live.

The project comes after the success of his critically acclaimed album Isibuko. Fans can pre-save the project and only get their hands on the album on 30 January 2025.

Fans excited for Sjava's new album

Mzansi shares excitement over Sjava's upcoming project. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

@Mondliek exclaimed:

"A hit album in 2025! We cannot wait."

@ministerTP__ said:

"Bonaaa! I will be there personally."

@TshepisoAndCo shared:

"This is a link to an EP but people are saying “we’ll be there". People really love you guys out there."

@TheEnvy__SA lauded:

"Aficori is currently the biggest independent distributor in AFRICA man. They are just outstanding and have amazing artists with them."

@NtukzinDj exclaimed:

"Let it be known that on the 30th we are all listening to Sjava, and only Sjava!"

bluejenjuly said:

"I cannot wait for this EP, Sjava. You always feed us mature music with positive messages. My home language is Tshivenda, but good music doesn't discriminate against big GOATs. I am proud to be your fan."

Sjava sings for his mother on stage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava melted hearts when he sang for his mother on tour. The singer spotlighted his mother during his Durban tour and left his fans swooning.

This all took place at the Isibuko Tour in Durban, giving his supporters a show while performing a melody of his golden hits and new hits from his latest album, Isibuko. He serenaded his mother with an edition of Grounding.

