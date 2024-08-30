Sjava opened up about the thought process and inspiration behind his songs Ngibongiseni and Could Of Been You

The songs were released in 2024 and were added to the Deluxe version of Sjava's hit album Isibuko

Fans praised Sjava and said he should visit that place more often so he can make more songs like this

Sjava recently shed light on the thought process behind his two most recent bangers.

Sjava delved deep into the inspiration behind 'Ngibongiseni' and 'Could Of Been You'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sjava speaks on inspo behind two hit songs

Musician Sjava has many hits under his belt. The singer often explains or sheds light on the meaning behind his songs, and this time was no different.

Taking to Instagram, Sjava spoke about the thought process and where he was seated when he was inspired to pen the songs Ngibongiseni and Could Of Been You. He released the tracks in 2024 as part of the Deluxe version of his hit album Isibuko.

Sjava shared a photo of a bench in a village-like area and said he was sitting on it when he thought of the lyrics. "I was sitting on this bench when I wrote 'Ngibongiseni' and 'Could of Been You."

What fans have to say about Sjava's music

Social media users praised Sjava and mentioned that he should visit that place more often so they get to experience more music like that.

busanincala cried:

"You need to go and sit on that bench often."

onikho_official shared:

"Thos songs are my everyday prayer."

leswitsi.za joked:

"You should somaar start sleeping on that bench."

nondumiso_dludlah stated:

"The amount of peace and tranquillity that comes with these mountains. Such beautiful songs were bound to come out from there."

_lwazii.m said:

"You deserve a grammy baba, for all your projects."

andyy_szn said:

"You have no idea how much you’ve healed me."

asanda_ stated:

"Always wonder what inspires your music. This is such a therapeutic scenery."

elminofx_ mentioned:

"Bro healed me by making music to heal himself."

sir.mngomezulu said:

"That is Why You The Best Song Writer."

tonydayimane added:

"Makes sooo much sense!"

Sjava and Simmy to headline festival

In a previous report from Briefly News, the first annual All Black vs All White Affair is coming in September in Mahikeng, North West.

Sjava and Simmy will headline the event, along with Lulo Cafe, Blaq Diamond, and Zola 7.

