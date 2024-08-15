All roads lead to the Mahikeng, North West for the first annual All Black vs All White Affair this coming September

Sjava and Simmy will be headlining the event alongside Lulo Cafe, Blaq Diamond and Zola 7

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, one of the event organisers, Douglas ‘Dmos’ Mosadi, talked about the concept and why they chose Sjava and Simmy as their headliners

Sjava and Simmy will headline an event in Mahikeng. Image: @simmymusicsa, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Mahikeng FM, in partnership with the Seven Colours movement, is ready to shake things up in the North West. This September, the A-listers will come to the provinces to give their most electrifying performances ever.

Simmy and Sjava to headline the 1st annual All Black vs All White affair

All roads are leading to the North West this coming September as Mahikeng FM gears up to bring the biggest party ever to the province. South African artists Simmy and Sjava will be headlining the first annual All Black vs All White alongside Blaq Diamond, Lulo Cafe and Zola 7.

The event will take place on Saturday, 14 September 2024, at Cooke’s Lake Resort.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Douglas ‘Dmos’ Mosadi, one of the event organisers, discussed the concept and why they chose Sjava and Simmy as their headliners.

Douglas said:

"The concept came long ago when we started the seven colours movement in 2022. So we started with theme month events every month since then, but early this year, we sat with my partners and Mahikeng FM because we wanted to incorporate both black and white. As you know, there have been events where they'd say it's an all-white affair or an all-black affair, and we are hoping to see which colour is loved the most in events.

"We decided to choose Simmy and Sjava as our headliners because we wanted to bring Sun-El and Simmy on stage last year, but we rethought the idea. Also, with Sjava, many of the university students around North West love him so much, and they jam to his songs daily, so we wanted to bring their favourite artist to the province."

Mahikeng FM also posted about the event on their Instagram page and wrote:

"#AllBlackvsAllWhite Dynamic Tribal singer, songwriter SIMMY will be performing LIVE at All Black vs All White Affair, 14 September 2024, Cooke’s Lake Resort."

See the post below:

