Jerry Pooe will be hosting a big international festival in KZN. Image: @snl24, @tshisalive

Source: UGC

South African actor and playwright Jerry Pooe recently secured a major gig as the host of an upcoming international heritage festival.

Jerry Pooe to host The Botho Heritage International Festival

Playwright and actor Jerry Pooe is excited to be hosting the 11th annual Botho Heritage International Festival, which will take place from 24 to 28 September 2024 at Newcastle, Ilembe, and Ethekwini. The main celebration will be held at the Wushwini Pan African Centre in KwaNgcolosi in Durban.

The festival will celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa. Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the Festival, Pooe said:

"Botho is a Sesotho word reflecting the interconnectedness of the African continent and its people, celebrating not only South African heritage but the shared cultural legacy of the nations that stood together in times of struggle and continue to advocate for democracy and freedom today.

"It will transform the scenic mountains of KwaNgcolosi into a bustling hub of creativity and cultural exchange, featuring artists from diverse backgrounds who will share their talents in a joyous celebration of African democracy and heritage."

Jerry further mentioned that at the Festival, they'll be empowering young people through rural and cultural tourism:

"Empowering youth through rural and cultural tourism this year, the festival will also emphasise the potential of rural and cultural tourism as a sustainable business model for youth."

Source: Briefly News