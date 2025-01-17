Costa Titch’s legacy lives on as his unreleased song Hayi Costa is set to drop on 26 January 2025

Fans, known as the Titch Gang, will also participate in the Hayi Costa Dance Challenge to celebrate the new track

Costa Titch’s birthday will be commemorated with fans wearing green and releasing biodegradable balloons in his honour

Costa Titch may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever. The award-winning star’s fans, affectionately known as the Titch Gang, could not keep calm following a recent announcement on his social media pages.

Costa Titch's fans can't wait for his new song to be released. Image: @costatitch

Costa Titch’s management has announced that his unreleased song will drop on 26 January. Costa Titch died tragically in March 2023 when he collapsed on stage. Fans have speculated that the star suffered a seizure due to epilepsy. However, his mother debunked the rumours and stated that her son was never epileptic.

Adding to the news of the new song dubbed Hayi Costa, a new dance challenge titled the Hayi Costa Dance Challenge will also be launched. Knowing Costa’s dance background, the fans are expected to come through with impressive dance moves. Part of the post read:

“Titch Gang! 🚨 On January 26th, we’re dropping Costa Titch’s NEW song “Hayi Costa”! 🎶🔥 Let’s make this one a banger in honor of the legend! 💚

“But that’s not all... We’re launching the #HayiCosta Dance Challenge! Get your moves ready and show us how you vibe to the new track. 💃🕺”

Costa Titch’s birthday to be celebrated in style

Not only that, Costa Titch’s birthday will also be celebrated like the star he was. The team also urged the Costa Gang to rock green colours on his birthday and release bio-degradable balloons in his honour. Many fans said they can’t wait for the song to drop later this month finally.

@averyangelita said:

“—🥰yessss mama! the date is on🤲🏾, I marked my calendar! 💚💚💚💚”

@nombenlen wrote:

“💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 Lots of love always.”

@milezy.music commented:

"I miss my mentor😢"

Costa Titch's fans can't wait for his new song. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Costa Titch's mother preaches kindness

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the late multi-talented Costa Titch was remembered by his mother recently on Instagram when she shared a touching message of kindness.

Lara Langeveld, the mother of the late hip-hop rapper and dancer Costa Titch, took to social media to spread the word of love and kindness.

