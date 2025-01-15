Lara Langeveld, the mother of the late hip-hop rapper and dancer Costa Titch, remembered him recently on social media

The grieving mother took to Instagram and preached kindness in the late Inkalakatha hitmaker's memory

In the now-deleted post, Lara lamented how her son would spread the word of kindness with his following

Costa Titch's mother, Lara Langeveld, shared an important message of kindness. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @lara.d.langeveld

Source: UGC

The late multi-talented Costa Titch was remembered by his mother recently on Instagram when she shared a touching message of kindness.

Costa Titch's mom remembers son

Lara Langeveld, the mother of the late hip-hop rapper and dancer Costa Titch, took to social media to spread the word of love and kindness.

The late Inkalakatha rapper passed away on 11 March 2023. He collapsed on stage during his Ultra Music Festival, Johannesburg performance.

Costa Titch's mother remembered him as a person who always focused on kindness. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Lara on spreading kindness instead of hate

In a now-deleted post, Lara spoke about ignoring hateful comments and only focusing on spreading kindness.

"In a world where words can either build or break, let us choose to build. These abusive comments and unkindness serves no one. They cost nothing to replace with love and kindness," she said.

Lara said her son Costa Titch was big on focusing on being good to other people, even when he was faced with haters.

"Costa always said to me "People will always hate, just show love back." Let us carry his message into 2025 and try to change this unkind world into a kinder one. Let us show more love, spread more light, and be the reason someone believes in goodness today."

Lara suspects foul play in son's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lara Langeveld is still seeking for answers regarding her son's sudden passing.

The highly distraught mother suspects that someone hurt her son during his gig. Lara said she will not rest until she gets to the bottom of things and she still awaited the toxicology report.

Costa Titch was rumoured to be epileptic. A video circulated, and many thought he had a seizure, but Lara said that is not the case with his son as he never had one before.

Source: Briefly News