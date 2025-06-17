A video of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali with his brother has gone viral on X, drawing widespread attention

Netizens commented on Jali’s physical appearance, with many linking it to alcohol use and past lifestyle choices

The video reignited public conversation about Jali’s image post-football, balancing his career legacy with personal scrutiny

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali appeared in a video posted on X alongside his brother. The short clip, which quickly circulated online, drew mixed reactions from users who commented on Jali’s appearance and lifestyle.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder appeared alongside his brother in the viral clip. Image: Andile Jali

Source: Twitter

Social media reactions to Andile Jali’s appearance

The video led to a wide range of responses from social media users, with many focusing on Jali’s physical appearance and suggesting it reflects heavy alcohol use.

Meow:

“I need to stop drinking”

Ultra:

“He definitely used football age”

Jabu:

“What kind of phuza face is this one”

Lebo:

“Uyambona ukuthi uyabuhlaba blind”

Whereiskyb:

“Uvuthiwe utymer”

Goy:

“Phuza face kamhlekazi”

Sit:

“I kept hoping he will appear on the video, kanty it's him yoh”

Nkele:

“Buso buvuthiwe”

Mario:

“Alcohol, women, money and a lack of discipline. Yeah it would be a miracle if Andile sees 50 years”

Khwezi:

“Alcohol will mess you up. Andile Jali resembles Alcohol. He's one of those people who are given Alcohol without being asked if they drink or not. His face reveals everything.”

Bongani:

“I know his liver is screaming”

The comments reflect a mix of concern, criticism, and humour, showing how public perception of Jali remains shaped by his off-field reputation.

The video of Andile Jali drew reactions about lifestyle, ageing, and public image. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Andile Jali’s football career and achievements

Andile Jali has had a successful football career, playing both locally and internationally. He made his mark at Orlando Pirates, where he won multiple trophies, including two league titles. He later moved to Belgium, playing for KV Oostende, before returning to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to play for Mamelodi Sundowns.

He has represented South Africa at senior level and was part of the squad that competed at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Known for his strong tackling and control in midfield, Jali has been praised for his football intelligence and consistency during his peak years.

Public image and response

While Jali’s contributions to South African football are recognised, his public image has often been affected by stories about his lifestyle. The recent video has again sparked discussion about the challenges players face after their peak years. Fans continue to debate whether his current state reflects natural ageing or the effects of personal choices.

