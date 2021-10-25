A proud daughter shared some pretty awesome news with her Twitter followers and her post is receiving big attention

She shared pics of her parents' gorgeous wedding and many people can't get over how young her mom looks

The post is trending on the platform with close to 6 000 likes and almost 200 retweets as Saffas celebrate the exquisite union

Twitter user, @Candee_Leigh shared breathtaking photos of her parents' wedding and her followers can't get enough of the newly-weds.

A young lady's mom looks radiant on her wedding day and Mzansi can't stop talking about how youthful she is. Image: @Candee_Leigh/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The excited daughter captioned her post:

She shared four pics of the big day and everything looked perfect, from the white and gold décor to the memorable family time. Looking closely at the pics of the bride, its looks like she showed off three gorgeous dresses, which included ensembles for the main ceremony, reception and perhaps the after-party.

The post is trending on Twitter with close to 6 000 likes and almost 200 retweets as people send praise to the couple. Mzansi loves seeing the glowing parents, however, many more are in awe of the mom's agelessness.

Comments of praise

@SMavuso1:

Girl I was searching for your moms waist in F3 and well.. the search party continues. What a beautiful momma.. Congratulations to your whole family."

@NKATEKOBALOYI91:

"Beautiful. Last month I was celebrating the wedding of my parents too, 45 years in marriage. Brings family together and stronger."

@Kuhle_Mdlovu:

"You are a complete replica of your mom."

@sibiyalelo:

"Oh mama looks beautiful."

