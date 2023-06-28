Popular Kwaito star L'vovo has issued a statement revealing that he will not be performing at the upcoming Cotton Festival in Durban

The star who suffered a minor stroke in December last year stated that his doctors told him to stay away from live performances for now

L'vovo issued a heartfelt apology to his fans who were looking forward to seeing him perform at the cultural and arts event

L'vovo has pulled out from the Cotton Festival scheduled for Durban this coming weekend. The star issued a statement apologising to the fans who were looking forward to seeing him perform.

L'vovo confirms reports that he has pulled out from the Cotton Fest

The star who has been recovering after suffering a minor stroke in December last year had Mzansi ecstatic when he announced that he will be performing at the Cotton Fest.

According to TimesLIVE, L'vovo charted Twitter trends as Mzansi shared their thoughts on his participation at the event.

Taking to his social media pages a few days after trending, L'vovo announced that he will not be taking part in the Cotton Festival due to health concerns. The statement stated that his doctor told him to wait until he fully recovers before hitting the stage. The statement read:

"The past few months have been one of the toughest periods in my life ... I've literally had to watch my life flash before me. Through it all, I've received unwavering support from my fans, family and friends. I've been in constant engagement with my doctor these past few days about my condition,” he wrote.

"I'm sorry to announce that after lengthy discussions, we have taken a decision not to perform at the Cotton Fest this weekend. My sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused, and I hope to partake in the festival in the future when I have fully recovered."

L'vovo's fans share messages of support after star's heartbreaking announcement

Fans were looking forward to seeing their fav on the stage once again. The news that he will not be performing at the Cotton Fest received mixed reactions from followers.

@anelezrr commented:

"I wish you healing and complete restoration."

@tha.simelane said:

"We miss you Bhuti but ke impilo iza kuqala. Stay blessed and be healed ❤️"

@kwaito_legends wrote:

"Get Well Soon. #LvovoDerrango"

@nomvelo.t noted:

"I can't find the comment I'm looking for but unlucky vovoz"

@queenmbee added:

"Sending you love and strength. Wishing you speedy recovery ❤️‍"

