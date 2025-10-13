A Zimbabwean woman living in the UK shared a video tour of the stunning double-storey home her older sister bought

The home features modern finishes, a huge garden, multiple bedrooms, a laundry room and luxury touches

Social media users were moved by the woman's excitement and pride, with many saying her genuine happiness for her sister's success is what family should be

A woman from Zimbabwe showed off her sister's latest accomplishment in the UK. Images: @tallynndudzo1

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean woman living in the UK has warmed hearts across social media after sharing a video tour of the beautiful home her older sister bought. The clip, posted on 28 July 2025, quickly went viral, getting over 3 million views, 161,000 reactions, over 8,000 comments and more than 7,000 shares from people who were inspired by the sister's success.

The video was captioned:

"My big sister did it! She bought a house in the UK. I'm the proudest little sister."

The clip shows the woman giving a full tour of the stunning double-storey home. She starts by showing the front of the house, which has a brick front yard, before moving around the property to show just how big it is. The home also has a huge garden space in the back, which the woman jokes could even be hired out for garden weddings because of how large it is.

Before heading inside, she shows off her sister's Mercedes AMG parked outside and points out the apple trees growing in the garden. She even picks an apple and eats it as she continues the tour. The woman also mentions the washing line in the garden, joking that when they were in Zimbabwe, her older sister was the one who did the laundry, and now she has a place where she can dry her clothes outside just like they used to back home.

Inside, the home is just as impressive. The kitchen has been fully renovated with grey backsplash tiles, white cupboards, and modern appliances, including a smart fridge that can play music. There's also a well-stocked pantry and a tap that can boil water instantly, just like a kettle. The home has a laundry room, a ground-floor toilet with modern fixtures, and multiple living areas with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stylish furniture. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with golden sinks, golden handles, and marble-like tiles. There's also a room dedicated to storing her sister's clothing and shoes, which the woman jokes about because her sister is a shopaholic.

Content creator @tallynndudzo1, who is originally from Zimbabwe and now lives in the UK, shared the tour of her sister's new home, stating over and over again how proud she is of her older sister's hard work. The woman explained that her sister is still renovating and moving things into the home, so not everything is set up yet, but the results so far are stunning. The woman's genuine excitement and pride for her sister's success have resonated with people around the world, proving that celebrating each other's wins is what family is all about.

Mzansi reacts to sister's success

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of support and admiration for the woman's older sister. Many people praised the woman for being genuinely happy for her sister's success.

@kejaun_caribbean_kitchen wrote:

"This is how family should be, happy for each other."

@dr_katleho_tau said:

"For the UK, truly this is big. Your sis has done well. Even I am proud and happy for a stranger. God said: As far as your eyes can see, I have given you… He didn't say in your homeland. The world is your home. Congrats, sis."

@farana_jaliel gushed:

"Even me, I'm proud of your sister 🥰🥰🥰."

@user9826533115549 added:

"A detached house in England is 🔥🔥. Congratulations, sis."

@mazaleni wrote:

"I'm a South African and proud of her. Wish her more millions."

@jeddeypresley questioned:

"Your happiness doesn't sound genuine to me. I hope you are genuinely happy for her🤔🤔. Relatives are the most dangerous people sometimes."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

