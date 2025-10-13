A single mother celebrated a massive personal achievement by sharing a video of herself dancing in the kitchen of her newly purchased R2.6 million house

The inspiring clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok and went viral, attracting massive views and congratulatory comments

Social media users were motivated by her success, celebrating her triumph and praising her dedication to providing for her children

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A single mom of four bought her children a beautiful home, motivating many viewers. Image: @president.single4

Source: TikTok

A single mother’s emotional video celebrating the purchase of her multi-million rand home resonated powerfully across social media, turning her into an instant source of inspiration.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @president.single4, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who reacted with an outpouring of joy and admiration.

The video captures the proud moment inside the kitchen of her gorgeous new home. The woman is seen dancing joyfully to a gospel song that praises God, her face alight with a bright smile, while her children are visibly nearby. The open-plan, modern kitchen setting perfectly showcases her significant financial milestone.

The woman buys an R2.3M house

In her caption, the woman revealed that her success was the direct result of her unwavering perseverance. She firmly stated that if she had listened to the negative comments of others and stopped her Forever Living business, she wouldn't have been able to afford such a substantial property.

Her message was not just about the house; it was about protecting her business venture against doubt and external negativity. She then powerfully motivated other single mothers, saying, 'If she can do it, they can too,' making her victory a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges.

The Forever Living business owner's video earned her praise online, with many viewers noting how difficult it is to be a single parent. Image: lechatnoir

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrates the woman's new home

The comments section was flooded with positive reactions from social media users who celebrated with the mom. Many congratulated her on the monumental purchase, calling her achievement outstanding and expressing that they were motivated by her success story.

Some praised her strength as a single mother, noting that she was taking excellent care of her children and securing their future. Others offered warm wishes, hoping she would find happiness and create many beautiful memories in her new home.

User @user421563672453 said:

"You are giving me hope as a single parent, that one day I shall get them a shelter 👏🏾🥹."

User @SamukelisiweLungile Makhoba asked:

"Uhlala kuSouth Africa le nam engihlala kuyo (do you live in the same South Africa I live in). Imali engaka niyithathaphi (where do you get such a lot of money)?"

User @Linglong🇨🇳🇿🇦 commented:

"Girl moms are up💃. Please do not stop, sister. We need more content from positive girls. Congratulations, sisi, sisterhood is super proud of you."

User @Esti shared:

"Wow! May you and the girls be so happy in your new home 🙏."

User @Nana added:

"Congratulations, 🥳 babe. What an inspiration to us single moms, we are right behind you."

User @Bongani Phiri said:

"Such content gives me hope. Well done to you 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about buying homes

A local couple showed off their new home, a massive four-bedroom house with two garages, an entertainment area, a large kitchen and enough space to install a swimming pool.

A 28-year-old woman purchased a plot and built a home for her mother after being ridiculed for years, earning praise from social media users.

A Cape Town couple bought the ugliest house in the area and transformed it into a gorgeous home, stunning social media users.

Source: Briefly News