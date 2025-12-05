A man working at a BMW-approved repair shop posted a video of how his workplace was affected by recent storms

Johannesburg has been one of the areas damaged by the rainy weather, which included a hailstorm

The video showing people the extent of the hail damage left many viewers stunned

A TikTok video of a BMW repair shop with a big problem on its hands after damage from a storm went viral. The repair shop had cars in the shop, went bad luck struck.

A BMW-approved repair shop was damaged in a Johannesburg hailstorm in a TikTok video. Image: Artem Podrez

The video of hail storm damage on a business amassed thousands of likes. Many commented with their thoughts on the storm disaster.

In a TikTok video by @newsnexussa, a man pointed out the damage that a BMW-approved repair shop sustained during a hailstorm. The hail damaged the shop's roof, where cars were parked. The ceiling caved in, and some of the beams fell over cars inside the car repair shop. The establishment was filled with vehicles from Ford Rangers to smaller cars.

Insurance can cover hail damage, and Nedbank advises double-checking with your broker. Hail damage must be listed as a covered risk in your policy with comprehensive coverage. Insurance may cover damages resulting from hail, including chipped windscreens, mirrors and dents. The insurer will make an assessment on whether the damage incurred is covered by the policy the car owner signed.

Hailstones fell in Johannesburg and caused damage. Image: Kristina Kutlesa

South Africa stunned by hail damage

Many people were amazed by the damage the BMW repair shop suffered in the clip shared by @newsnexussa. Online users imagined how car owners would feel if their car were in for repairs. Watch the video of the hailstorm's damage to the BMW-approved repair shop and read people's comments below:

reviewonline commented on the customer's bad luck:

"Ijoh, imagine if my there for repair and getting in the morning, telling me about bad news ijoh😭".

Msizi Sondiya thought the building had a massive problem:

"The builder must come and explain and the structure engineer, and the building inspector".

Beautify Your Space blamed the construction of the building:

"Whoever approved that structure really needs to answer at the Madlanga Commission."

Kavz advised the man at the damaged repair shop:

"So sorry, bru, but there is a good paint shop nat far from you on Pretoria Rd, Nancefield paints."

T-man complained about the wet, rainy weather in Johannesburg:

"Ouch, this weather is terrible. I hope your business will survive this storm, as things are tougher as is🤔"

MMfundo demanded a serious response from authorities:

"We need to forget about December and declare this a state of disaster. So much has been destroyed."

