Germiston Mall Floods After 1 Day of Rain, Woman Slips on Wet Floor in TikTok Video
- The Germiston area in Johannesburg was affected by heavy rainfall, and the aftermath looked terrible in various TikTok videos
- People took to social media, showing others the disaster that unfolded following flooding in the Ekurhuleni Municipality District
- Viewers on TikTok commented on the videos showing that the Germiston area may be affected by poor drainage
Various TikTok videos showed people that the Germiston area was in shambles following a storm. Aside from a residential complex that saw severe damage, other properties also faced challenges after the rain.
A video of a mall in Germiston that was badly affected by the rain went viral. Another clip also went viral as it showed people who tried to make their way out of the mall following the flooding.
In a video by @dawitjames0, the Golden Walk Mall was completely flooded. The person recording showed stores such as Truworths, Shoprite and more were badly affected by the water that was flowing through the mall. Another clip showed that people still tried to make their way through the mall even with water running through it. One woman slipped on the wet floor and could not keep her balance as she tried to make her way out.
SA amazed by flooding Germiston mall
Many people were amazed by the amount of water they saw in the clips by @dawitjames0 and @thatcoolmom247. Some people had jokes about that above the blue damage that had been caused after a storm that lasted only a day. Watch the video of the flooded mall below:
Boikgantsho-Pleasure ♥️ said:
"No one helped that poor woman to stand up☝️..people are too busy taking videos..imagine if it was your mother 💔😞"
__❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️__ agreed:
"Not even one person came to help that lady. Ubuntu buphelile. 😳 and the comments are also so hostile."
e l e l o m a y💫 wrote:
"Guys maybe she thought….😩 You know, like when Jesus walked on water ?"
Isabel Bella Ngobeni was amused:
"Lo mama doesn’t want us to see heaven 😭"
Health is wealth. added:
"Too much stress for. The investors and the owner of the building😭😭😭 eix Bussines will Humble you guys, No one to blame but God and Nature 😭😭"
ma E ecxlaimed:
"Haaaa, it's a river inside the mall, mos."
Moe added:
"Golden walk location is a disaster. Didn't the environmental assessment predict such before approving this location? When it rains all the water flow towards that section."
Lebo Tsupa wondered how the mall got flooded:
"How did this water enter the mall? Is there is no security or is it an inside job 😂"
Terrance imagined:
"😂Yeses imagine you were wearing your new sneaker 👟 😭"
