A lady with a strong fashion sense shared pics online of a red wedding gown that she designed for a client

Tweeps were captivated by the unusual design and couldn't hold back the praise with some fancying the dress for themselves

The bold designer was inundated with peeps asking how they could have dresses designed by her

Eccentric designer and founder of BMashilo Designs, Bonolo Mashilo, pushed the envelope with her breathtaking bridal creation that she posted on Twitter.

She posted two pics on her Twitter account to show off her scarlet design with the caption:

"My bride asked for a red dress with a touch of Muenda print."

Tweeps agreed that she exceeded the bride's expectation as the dress was beautiful.

Bonolo's eye for fashion has helped create gorgeous high-fashion pieces that Mzansi has fallen in love with. Image: @BMashiloDesigns/Twitter

Added to the praise from people on Twitter, Bonolo also received questions from peeps who would have liked to have her creation in future.

@Thulani38700619 suggested the design was of regal status:

"Frame 2, queening."

@mysticalmayhem6 simply said:

@ToyaNcanana made an observation:

"Yho this dress was truly made for her body."

@PoyilaniF said:

"This is beautiful.Why didn't I see this earlier? My future wife was gonna look pretty in something like this. With different colours."

@NKieM31727235 exclaimed:

