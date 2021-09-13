A local man is seen as funny by his social media family after sharing a wedding dress that costs only R30 and encouraged his peeps to go buy it

The Twitter account holder says his friends will not have excuses to dodge marriage now because he has found an affordable wedding garment

Looking at the photo and reactions, many people believe the price is not worthy of the big day while some people are also pics of affordable wedding rings

A South African guy is encouraging his social media peeps to get married because wedding garments are now affordable, sharing a wedding dress that costs R30. The Twitter account holder seems to have found an easier and affordable plan for Mzansi guys to commit to their sweethearts.

@Givvy_Givven shared a picture on his social media space, saying his followers cannot have excuses now because he has looked out for them. The viral post is attracting funny reactions and some people say the price of the wedding dress is not worth it.

At the same time, one social media user also dropped a photo of a number of wedding rings displayed at a jewellery store. Givven says he spotted the white dress at a shop in Small Street in Johannesburg.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Don't say I never look out for you. Get married guys.”

A wedding dress that costs a low R30 is dividing the social media space. Image: @Givvy_Givven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Lindama1816 said:

“I see k after those zeros.”

@Givvy_Given said:

“There is no k here.”

@Mphoo901 said:

“Mara andizi lapho.”

@Tambathi7 said:

“Ifha vho engedza na out door gathering to 500.”

@BongiMahlanguPT said:

“This is the plug.”

@Mphoo901 said:

"People are divorcing munna."

