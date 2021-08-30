LOL: Woman’s Dreams Come True After She’s Photoshopped Into a Wedding Dress

Edited pictures of a local lady have social media buzzing

It seems the woman had always dreamt of getting married and wanted to be photoshopped into a beautiful wedding gown of her own

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the super interesting pictures

A photoshopped image of a lovely woman in a wedding dress has the internet talking. It seems the hopeful lady had her sights set on an extravagant wedding day but with no groom in sight, decided it might be fun to test drive a wedding gown on her own terms.

Photoshopped pictures of a local lady in a wedding dress have social media users buzzing. Images: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter

, master photoshop whizz @RealMrumaDrive shared the seamlessly edited pic as well as the cute text messages from his happy client.

"My dream was to get married wearing a white gown... Please Photoshop me wearing a white wedding dress," her message reads in part.

The lady also cutely shared that she's still waiting on 'Mr Right'. With these newly photoshopped pics, the stunner definitely won't be waiting much longer.

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the edits. Many felt the wishful lady makes an absolutely perfect bride.

Check out some of the comments below:

@khuthi20 said:

"Good work bro... can you please work on my request as well... please nwana wa Mma."

@Hepza9085 said:

"She'll be a beautiful bride one day."

@tathy_pedro said:

"May God grant you your wish."

@ushuni_ said:

"Yii this is sweet."

@JigoMjava said:

"She needs to pay for the makeup..."

LOL: Man asks friend to edit pics, hilarious Photoshop skill has SA in stitches

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local funnyman has caused a stir on social media after editing his friend's images with hilarious consequences of course. It seems the computer-whizz was given very specific instructions about the pics but couldn't help poke a little fun at his boy.

Heading online, @RealMrumaDrive shared the comical snap of his Photoshop work.

"People say I don't follow instructions," he captioned the post.

Social media users couldn't help noticing the silly hairstyle he had given the man, who specifically asked for his large forehead to be reduced in the images. Others were left laughing after noticing the alcohol bottle had been replaced with a Bible.

Check out some of the comments below:

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"This one said I must reduce his forehead, he thinks I'm a dokotela."

@Itsscharlotte_ said:

"The Hair Looks Good On Him. I Just Don't Understand The Bible & Glass Combo."

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"He's drinking the word of God."

@Zichoni1 said:

"I'm actually scared to send you my photo to erase something."

@stan_khosa said:

"I must first learn how to make a clear request before asking for a favour hawaaaaaa."

@Collenzmhlabane said:

"Mr Cleaner is our next black Twitter PRESIDENT."

@thabanimnyama said:

"LMAOOO why are you this person mos?"

Source: Briefly.co.za