LOL: Man Asks Friend to Edit Pics, Hilarious Photoshop Skill Has SA in Stitches

A local man has social media buzzing after taking a few creative liberties with a friend's pictures

It seems the friend had a few very specific instructions about how the images should be edited, which were definitely not followed

Naturally, social media users were left laughing and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the funny clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local funnyman has caused a stir on social media after editing his friend's images with hilarious consequences of course. It seems the computer-whizz was given very specific instructions about the pics but couldn't help poke a little fun at his boy.

A local man has edited his friend's pics. Images: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @RealMrumaDrive shared the comical snap of his photoshop work.

"People say I don't follow instructions," he captioned the post.

Social media users couldn't help noticing the silly hairstyle he had given the man, who specifically asked for his large forehead to be reduced in the images. Others were left laughing after noticing the alcohol bottle had been replaced with a Bible.

To view the post, click here.

Check out some of the comments below:

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"This one said I must reduce his forehead, he thinks I'm a dokotela."

@Itsscharlotte_ said:

"The Hair Looks Good On Him. I Just Don't Understand The Bible & Glass Combo."

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"He's drinking the word of God."

@Zichoni1 said:

"I'm actually scared to send you my photo to erase something."

@stan_khosa said:

"I must first learn how to make a clear request before asking for a favour hawaaaaaa."

@Collenzmhlabane said:

"Mr Cleaner is our next black Twitter PRESIDENT."

@thabanimnyama said:

"LMAOOO why are you this person mos?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Video of cop slamming against pole gets hilarious reactions, Mzansi can't deal

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a riot cop has got the funnies from Mzansi social media users after it recently went viral.

The video, which appears to have been taken during the unrest in Gauteng in the last few days, shows the police officer stumbling back and hitting against a lamp post as he fires into a crowd, and loses his rifle, in the process.

It is believed his firearm was a non-lethal rifle loaded with rubber bullets as he worked to disperse the large crowd of looters attacking a shopping centre.

It is unclear which shopping centre or stores were looted during the apparent incident. The region or district of the cop's metropolitan police department is also unknown.

The five-second video has since drawn the mickey from Saffas after it was viewed more than 82 000 times on Thursday. A user @papizwane2 posted it with a caption reading:

"South African cops are basically an embarrassment factory."

Mzansi social media users ravage poor riot cop in hilarious falling video

If the flood of comments seen under the original tweet is anything to go by, it is clear Saffas were having a field day with this one.

The cop at the centre of it all was not spared any mercy as users tore into him for his clumsiness and downright lack of situational awareness. Briefly News takes at some of the shots fired below.

@murphy_moffat said:

"What do you expect when Academy College of SAPS is in Hammanskraal and Metro Police in Attrigeville."

@SaneleW2 asked:

"Lol did he pick up his gun and ran away?"

@africa_yearning noted:

"South African cops struggle to properly manage a simple motor vehicle collision scene involving only two vehicles."

@farrel__ZA added:

"If you bought your way in the job, this is what you give."

@shenkonizer shared:

"Continue believing that you have a police service in this country. As for me, I gave up when Bheki himself started sending me messages from Bolt."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za